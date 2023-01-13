ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 57, O’Neill 51

Alma 69, Hi-Line 24

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 28

Arlington 38, Syracuse 30

Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Bayard 45, Leyton 40

Broken Bow 45, Kearney Catholic 43

Crofton 43, West Central, S.D. 32

Cross County 44, Twin River 25

Dorchester 48, East Butler 31

Elba 36, Harvard 33

Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35

Fillmore Central 58, Heartland 34

Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19

Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32

Guardian Angels 36, Archbishop Bergan 33

Hampton 42, College View Academy 37

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25

Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30

Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33

Lincoln Christian 37, Columbus Scotus 32

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53

Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Northeast 44

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22

Malcolm 70, Ralston 27

Mead 40, Boys Town 28

Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Millard South 93, Bellevue West 91

Mullen 40, Arthur County 35

Nebraska City Lourdes 63, Weeping Water 36

Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43

Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58

North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27

Ord 62, Burwell 32

Osceola 50, Friend 18

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33

Pierce 43, Humphrey St. Francis 33

Plainview 50, Stanton 44

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 71, Alliance 57

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

South Platte 55, Wallace 47

Sutton 39, Wood River 27

Torrington, Wyo. 39, Mitchell 31

Wakefield 49, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 43

West Holt 37, North Central 31

West Point-Beemer 51, Schuyler 12

Wheatland, Wyo. 46, Gering 36

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fairbury 26

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Semifinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 43, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31

Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 35

B Division=

Semifinal=

Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34

Meridian 40, Exeter/Milligan 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

