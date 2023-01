Thursday's Scores

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat South Dakota 82-64 on Saturday night. Dentlinger also contributed eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 19 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Matthew Mims was 4-of-14 shooting (3 for 12 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

