Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 57, O’Neill 51
Alma 69, Hi-Line 24
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 28
Arlington 38, Syracuse 30
Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Bayard 45, Leyton 40
Broken Bow 45, Kearney Catholic 43
Crofton 43, West Central, S.D. 32
Cross County 44, Twin River 25
Dorchester 48, East Butler 31
Elba 36, Harvard 33
Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35
Fillmore Central 58, Heartland 34
Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19
Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32
Guardian Angels 36, Archbishop Bergan 33
Hampton 42, College View Academy 37
Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25
Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30
Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33
Lincoln Christian 37, Columbus Scotus 32
Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53
Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Northeast 44
Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22
Malcolm 70, Ralston 27
Mead 40, Boys Town 28
Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Millard South 93, Bellevue West 91
Mullen 40, Arthur County 35
Nebraska City Lourdes 63, Weeping Water 36
Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43
Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58
North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27
Ord 62, Burwell 32
Osceola 50, Friend 18
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33
Pierce 43, Humphrey St. Francis 33
Plainview 50, Stanton 44
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 71, Alliance 57
Ravenna 58, Central City 33
South Platte 55, Wallace 47
Sutton 39, Wood River 27
Torrington, Wyo. 39, Mitchell 31
Wakefield 49, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 43
West Holt 37, North Central 31
West Point-Beemer 51, Schuyler 12
Wheatland, Wyo. 46, Gering 36
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fairbury 26
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Semifinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart 43, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31
Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 35
B Division=
Semifinal=
Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34
Meridian 40, Exeter/Milligan 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
