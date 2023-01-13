ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 66, Hi-Line 60

Bellevue West 64, Millard South 44

Cornerstone Christian 44, Omaha Christian Academy 34

Cozad 38, Gothenburg 29

Cross County 59, Twin River 34

Dakota Valley, S.D. 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic 64

Douglas County West 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

East Butler 49, Dorchester 35

Elkhorn Mount Michael 64, Boys Town 63

Elm Creek 65, Axtell 44

Fillmore Central 55, Heartland 32

Gering 51, Wheatland, Wyo. 39

Gretna 58, Omaha Westside 43

Harvard 49, Elba 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 57, Neligh-Oakdale 41

Kearney Catholic 41, Broken Bow 37

Lincoln East 75, Kearney 57

Lincoln Northeast 70, Lincoln High 55

Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Pius X 47

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Battle Creek 51

Malcolm 55, Ralston 47

Minden 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 57

Mitchell 52, Torrington, Wyo. 37

Nebraska Lutheran 66, High Plains Community 53

O’Neill 75, Ainsworth 46

Ord 64, Burwell 46

Osceola 70, Friend 44

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31

Perkins County 46, Chase County 31

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 76, Alliance 56

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

Riverside 56, Arcadia-Loup City 53

Sandhills/Thedford 53, Anselmo-Merna 34

St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 27

Stanton 56, Plainview 53

Syracuse 52, Arlington 41

Wallace 41, South Platte 34

Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41

Weeping Water 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 43

West Holt 37, North Central 31

Wilber-Clatonia 51, Fairbury 42

Winside 55, Walthill 47

Wood River 44, Sutton 35

Wynot 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 51

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Semifinal=

Parkview Christian 61, Palmyra 50

Tri County 43, Freeman 35

B Division=

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Diller-Odell 37

Pawnee City 51, Exeter/Milligan 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Boys Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points: DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (9) 9-0 119 2. Centerville (5) 12-2 115
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Dentlinger’s 26 help S. Dakota St. beat South Dakota 82-64

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat South Dakota 82-64 on Saturday night. Dentlinger also contributed eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 19 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Matthew Mims was 4-of-14 shooting (3 for 12 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
VERMILLION, SD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy