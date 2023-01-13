Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 66, Hi-Line 60
Bellevue West 64, Millard South 44
Cornerstone Christian 44, Omaha Christian Academy 34
Cozad 38, Gothenburg 29
Cross County 59, Twin River 34
Dakota Valley, S.D. 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic 64
Douglas County West 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46
East Butler 49, Dorchester 35
Elkhorn Mount Michael 64, Boys Town 63
Elm Creek 65, Axtell 44
Fillmore Central 55, Heartland 32
Gering 51, Wheatland, Wyo. 39
Gretna 58, Omaha Westside 43
Harvard 49, Elba 35
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 57, Neligh-Oakdale 41
Kearney Catholic 41, Broken Bow 37
Lincoln East 75, Kearney 57
Lincoln Northeast 70, Lincoln High 55
Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Pius X 47
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Battle Creek 51
Malcolm 55, Ralston 47
Minden 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 57
Mitchell 52, Torrington, Wyo. 37
Nebraska Lutheran 66, High Plains Community 53
O’Neill 75, Ainsworth 46
Ord 64, Burwell 46
Osceola 70, Friend 44
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31
Perkins County 46, Chase County 31
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 76, Alliance 56
Ravenna 58, Central City 33
Riverside 56, Arcadia-Loup City 53
Sandhills/Thedford 53, Anselmo-Merna 34
St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 27
Stanton 56, Plainview 53
Syracuse 52, Arlington 41
Wallace 41, South Platte 34
Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41
Weeping Water 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 43
West Holt 37, North Central 31
Wilber-Clatonia 51, Fairbury 42
Winside 55, Walthill 47
Wood River 44, Sutton 35
Wynot 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 51
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Semifinal=
Parkview Christian 61, Palmyra 50
Tri County 43, Freeman 35
B Division=
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Diller-Odell 37
Pawnee City 51, Exeter/Milligan 40
