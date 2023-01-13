Thursday's Scores

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt scored 19 points to guide Wagner to a 62-57 victory over Merrimack on Monday. Hunt also had three steals for the Seahawks (9-7, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Brandon Brown finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Javier Esquerra Trelles scored 11.

