ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethany Christian 42, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 26

Bloomfield 53, Clay City 33

Boone Grove 41, Wheeler 28

Boonville 48, Tell City 32

Borden 49, Orleans 37

Brownstown 47, Greensburg 43

Castle 58, Evansville Memorial 53

Center Grove 51, Columbus North 34

Chesterton 56, LaPorte 19

Crawford Co. 50, W. Washington 45

Dubois 28, Barr-Reeve 23

Eastern (Greene) 46, Mitchell 42

Elkhart 66, Bremen 49

Eminence 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 37

Evansville Mater Dei 48, N. Posey 39

Evansville North 40, Vincennes 38

Faith Christian 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44

Franklin 47, Indpls Roncalli 31

Frankton 42, Tipton 40

Ft. Wayne Northrop 53, Bellmont 44

Gibson Southern 65, Tecumseh 54

Glenn 23, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 20

Hagerstown 30, Cambridge City 26

Indiana Deaf 51, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 11

Indpls Brebeuf 43, Bethesda Christian 34

Indpls Park Tudor 43, Indpls Lutheran 32

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Edinburgh 9

Indpls Ritter 47, Horizon Christian 29

Indpls Washington 54, Central Christian 37

Jasper 42, Evansville Christian 23

Kokomo 49, Triton Central 48

Lakeland Christian 56, Northfield 49

Lanesville 82, Rock Creek Academy 32

Lapel 77, Shenandoah 26

Lawrence North 54, Lawrence Central 53

Madison Shawe 51, Milan 36

Michigan City Marquette 41, S. Bend Trinity 15

Morristown 53, Beech Grove 22

Muncie Central 40, Monroe Central 27

N. Decatur 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 25

N. Knox 62, Shoals 15

Parke Heritage 74, Covington 30

Penn 58, Jimtown 31

Pike Central 43, White River Valley 41

Princeton 52, North Wood 50

Princeton 52, Wood Memorial 50

Riverton Parke 45, Crawfordsville 31

S. Bend Washington 78, S. Bend Adams 40

S. Dearborn 60, Oldenburg 48

S. Decatur 60, Waldron 35

S. Ripley 42, Rising Sun 38

Scottsburg 60, Salem 18

Shakamak 51, N. Vermillion 39

Sheridan 51, Speedway 40

Southridge 39, S. Spencer 36

Southwood 55, Peru 44

Suburban Baptist 35, Heritage Hall Christian 22

Switzerland Co. 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47

Tri 78, Anderson Prep Academy 26

Tri-County 49, Fountain Central 35

Twin Lakes 53, N. White 24

Union (Dugger) 37, Red Hill, Ill. 32

University 61, Guerin Catholic 27

Vincennes (South Knox— 53, N. Daviess 29

W. Lafayette 45, Rensselaer 31

Western 38, Cass 26

Whiteland 72, Southport 45

Whitko 43, Lakewood Park 39

Delaware County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cowan 32, Daleville 27

Wapahani 61, Delta 33

Indianapolis City Tournament=

Semifinal=

Heritage Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 36

Indpls Cathedral 65, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 33

Northeast Corner Tournament=

Consolation=

Angola 51, Westview 27

Churubusco 50, Hamilton 23

Fremont 50, Prairie Hts. 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy