Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The last in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
State water resources department says recent rains are helping, but water conservation remains vital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains have drenched California for several weeks now, and the year has kicked off with a very healthy snowpack thanks to the wet weather, but just what does that mean for water storage levels across the state?. The U.S. Drought Monitor for the past...
Storms force California to look harder at capturing rainfall to ease drought
The state’s farms and cities need more water despite recent rain and snow.
California's Unreliability Of Seasonal Forecast
California hit by heavy rain, but is the drought over?
SAN DIEGO — It's the question I keep getting asked since the rain started: are all of these storms adding up to be a 'drought buster'?. Well, it all depends how you see your reservoir. Is it half full or half empty?. The parade of storms that have been...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release water from Lake Mendocino reservoir, many dams spilling over
LAKE MENDOCINO, Calif. - On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers did something that seemed impossible even a month ago. The Corps released water from the Lake Mendocino Reservoir because there's actually too much of it. At the reservoir's boat ramp, the water is already taking over a big part...
Another storm lashes California after a barrage of brutal weather kills 19. But a break is finally on the horizon
Storm-ravaged California must endure one more round of ferocious winds, torrential rain and possible flooding as the latest atmospheric river pummels the state Monday.
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Folsom Lake Water Levels Are Bucking California Drought Trend—Here's Why
"The Folsom dam has been doing really well, to the point where we've had to make... flood control releases," the U.S Bureau for Reclamation told Newsweek.
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
The Protection Of Smelt Fish Limits Water Being Captured & Delta Pumping
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
