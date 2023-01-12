ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nodq.com

What was reportedly said during WWE backstage meeting prior to 1/16/23 edition of RAW

As previously noted, WWE held a backstage meeting prior to the January 6th 2023 edition of Smackdown in regards to the return of Vince McMahon. According to Fightful Select, WWE staff and talent were all involved in another meeting on Monday afternoon prior to the January 16th 2023 edition of RAW. Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn, and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle conducted the meeting. Fightful noted the following…
nodq.com

Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE…. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy