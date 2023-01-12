ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 4

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Chrisley Kids Chase, Savannah & Lindsie Spotted Leaving Court After Todd & Julie Are Denied Bond

Chase, Savannah, and Lindsie Chrisley were seen leaving a courthouse together in Atlanta Georgia after their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond on Tuesday, January 10. The three adult kids looked incredibly disappointed by the judge’s decision in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The judge denied the reality stars’ motion for bail pending the appeal of their sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison

Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
RadarOnline

Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims

Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group. The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy. As part...
ETOnline.com

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar and Her 7 Children Pay Awkward Prison Visit to Josh

It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). For much of that time, Josh sat in a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas awaiting sentencing. Now, however, he resides at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas,...
ARKANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Todd & Julie Chrisley Spotted Stocking Up Their Pantry, Take Care Of Chores Before Reporting To Prison

Once a homemaker, always a homemaker. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were spotted taking care of important household errands days before they are scheduled to report to prison after being found guilty of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The infamous Chrisley family began 2023 on a solemn note — which included wrapping up loose ends before starting their combined 19-year prison sentence. In addition to having one last family meal together, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were seen running around town to tick off their chores before reporting to separate facilities on Tuesday. The reality tv husband and wife...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill

Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Is a ‘Complete Mess’ Following Prison Sentencing: ‘She Doesn’t Want to Go’

Time is running out. Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is a “complete mess” as she awaits a 6.5-year prison sentence beginning on February 17, 2023. “Jen’s been a complete wreck since the sentencing. She doesn’t want to go to prison, and she still hasn’t wrapped her head around it. She can’t stop sobbing,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Her husband, Sharrieff, is constantly by her side, trying to help her keep it together. She’s a complete mess.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hollywood Gossip

Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence

In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story

When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Accused Of Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Alleged $1k Debt

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been accused of blowing off a photographer’s lawsuit over an alleged unpaid invoice — and now the reality star is facing being hit with a default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the photographer Allison Miller and her company Photography By Ace are pleading with the judge to wrap up the case. Miller said Leakes was served outside her $1.8 million condo in Atlanta back on July 24. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the lawsuit was filed against NeNe (real name: Linnethia Leakes) and her business, The Linnethia...
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

'This Isn't Over': Todd Chrisley's Family Rallies Behind Him As Embattled Reality Star Turns To Faith Hours Before He's Set To Check In For 12-Year Prison Stint

Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley shared a poignant message about staying strong and faithful through adversity, leading his kids to show support hours before he checked into prison."HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the TV personality, 53, captioned his latest Instagram post, alongside a video of Karen Peck and New River performing a live rendition of Four Days Late."I love you daddy," daughter Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji, to which he replied, "I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?" Todd's son Kyle also...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy