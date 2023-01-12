Read full article on original website
Days Before Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Begins, Savannah Chrisley Sends A Candid Birthday Letter To Her Mother
Savannah Chrisley penned a sweet birthday message to mom Julie Chrisley, just days before the reality star's 7-year prison sentence begins.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
Chrisley Kids Chase, Savannah & Lindsie Spotted Leaving Court After Todd & Julie Are Denied Bond
Chase, Savannah, and Lindsie Chrisley were seen leaving a courthouse together in Atlanta Georgia after their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond on Tuesday, January 10. The three adult kids looked incredibly disappointed by the judge’s decision in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The judge denied the reality stars’ motion for bail pending the appeal of their sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
Todd And Julie Chrisley Are Due In Prison Today, But They Spent Their Weekend 'Living Every Day Like Its Your Last'
The Chrisley Knows Best stars are due in prison this week.
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims
Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group. The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy. As part...
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Todd Chrisley Shares Message Hours Before He and Wife Julie Chrisley Are Set to Report to Prison
One final message? Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are expected to begin their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17 — and he’s got his faith at the forefront of his mind. "HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote on Monday, January 16, alongside a clip of southern gospel […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
Wendy Williams' Guardian Cuts Family Ties Amid $40 Million Dollar Fortune Grab
Wendy Williams is a famous ex-talk show host that made her fortune as a tabloid gossip host as well as other lucrative business ventures. However, her current financial situation is no laughing matter.
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar and Her 7 Children Pay Awkward Prison Visit to Josh
It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). For much of that time, Josh sat in a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas awaiting sentencing. Now, however, he resides at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas,...
Todd & Julie Chrisley Spotted Stocking Up Their Pantry, Take Care Of Chores Before Reporting To Prison
Once a homemaker, always a homemaker. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were spotted taking care of important household errands days before they are scheduled to report to prison after being found guilty of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The infamous Chrisley family began 2023 on a solemn note — which included wrapping up loose ends before starting their combined 19-year prison sentence. In addition to having one last family meal together, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were seen running around town to tick off their chores before reporting to separate facilities on Tuesday. The reality tv husband and wife...
Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill
Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
Chase Chrisley Finally Opens Up About The 'Terrible Situation' With Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentences
Chase Chrisley is finally speaking out about Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal woes.
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Is a ‘Complete Mess’ Following Prison Sentencing: ‘She Doesn’t Want to Go’
Time is running out. Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is a “complete mess” as she awaits a 6.5-year prison sentence beginning on February 17, 2023. “Jen’s been a complete wreck since the sentencing. She doesn’t want to go to prison, and she still hasn’t wrapped her head around it. She can’t stop sobbing,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Her husband, Sharrieff, is constantly by her side, trying to help her keep it together. She’s a complete mess.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence
In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
Julie Chrisley Admits She’s ‘Worried’ About Being ‘Separated’ From Todd During Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley admitted to being afraid to begin her prison sentence, where she’ll be separated from her husband Todd during a discussion on the Chrisley Confessions podcast, released on Wednesday, January 4. Julie, 49, opened up to her son Chase’s fiancée Emmy Medders about some of her worries during the episode.
‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Accused Of Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Alleged $1k Debt
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been accused of blowing off a photographer’s lawsuit over an alleged unpaid invoice — and now the reality star is facing being hit with a default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the photographer Allison Miller and her company Photography By Ace are pleading with the judge to wrap up the case. Miller said Leakes was served outside her $1.8 million condo in Atlanta back on July 24. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the lawsuit was filed against NeNe (real name: Linnethia Leakes) and her business, The Linnethia...
'This Isn't Over': Todd Chrisley's Family Rallies Behind Him As Embattled Reality Star Turns To Faith Hours Before He's Set To Check In For 12-Year Prison Stint
Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley shared a poignant message about staying strong and faithful through adversity, leading his kids to show support hours before he checked into prison."HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the TV personality, 53, captioned his latest Instagram post, alongside a video of Karen Peck and New River performing a live rendition of Four Days Late."I love you daddy," daughter Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji, to which he replied, "I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?" Todd's son Kyle also...
