WHAS 11
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The US Sun
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg stands up in her seat as she furiously defends celebrity guest in heated moment on live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has stood up in her seat on live TV during a heated moment. On Thursday's show, the women of the View talked with TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler about hosting the Critics Choice Awards and more. Chelsea gave her opinion on whether or not...
WHAS 11
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
WHAS 11
New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."
WHAS 11
Days before death, Lisa Marie Presley praised 'Elvis' movie at Golden Globes
WASHINGTON — During her final public appearance before her sudden death, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, attended the Golden Globes and praised all the work that went into the movie "Elvis." In a red carpet interview with Extra, Lisa Marie Presley recounted how she was...
WHAS 11
Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83
Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...
WHAS 11
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
