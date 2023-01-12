Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."

2 DAYS AGO