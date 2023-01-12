ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)

After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)

Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."
Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83

Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...

