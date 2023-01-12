With his established reputation on The Voice and the impressive ratings of Barmageddon, Blake Shelton is hands-down one of most famous country stars today. However, while these accomplishments could be inspiring for others, some country artists are seemingly threatened and upset. A recent report by Radar Online alleged that Shelton is infuriating his country rivals with his skyrocketing success in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO