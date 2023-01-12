Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Country Rivals Are Allegedly Jealous of Blake Shelton Amid Success of ‘Barmageddon’
With his established reputation on The Voice and the impressive ratings of Barmageddon, Blake Shelton is hands-down one of most famous country stars today. However, while these accomplishments could be inspiring for others, some country artists are seemingly threatened and upset. A recent report by Radar Online alleged that Shelton is infuriating his country rivals with his skyrocketing success in Nashville, Tennessee.
The American Idol family has lost yet another up and coming singer. Season 13 finalist CJ Harris has reportedly passed away at the age of 31. On Monday, January 16, news broke that former American Idol finalist CJ Harris suffered from a heart attack in Jasper, Alabama. According to TMZ, the singer was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, but unfortunately passed away enroute.
