Quail Forever has raised more than $500,000 to promote research, preservation, youth hunting opportunities

Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case
Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
Missouri rejected almost 500 vanity license plates in 2023. Here's the list
You've got to love a good vanity license plate — a customized tag that makes you want to whip out your phone and snap a photo to share with friends. Missouri's Department of Revenue receives hundreds of applications every year for personalized plates. But it doesn't approve all of them.
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
We asked Minnesota leaders if they’ll return some of the $17.6 billion surplus. Here’s what they said.
Minnesota has a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus as lawmakers work to craft the next two-year state budget that’s expected to top $55 billion. We asked Minnesota political leaders: “Are you committed to giving back some of the budget surplus?”. Here’s what they said:. Gov. Tim Walz,...
South Fulton missing man case upgraded to homicide investigation after victim’s remains found
A previously reported missing man has been named as the focus of a homicide investigation by the South Fulton Police Department. Malik Bonny, 23, was reported missing on Nov. 30. His remains were found in a vacant home in the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst Trail on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD:...
Man arrested after armed bank robbery in St. Paul
Police arrested a man after an armed bank robbery Tuesday morning in St. Paul. Officers were called at 9:20 a.m. to Huntington Bank on Suburban Avenue, off Ruth Street and Interstate 94, on a report of a robbery. Police were told a man showed a gun and demanded money, which...
St. Paul Midway Baseball calls it quits after 33 years
After more than three decades of swinging for the fences, a storied St. Paul youth baseball organization is calling it quits. St. Paul Midway Baseball, the nonprofit program of the Dunning Boosters that helped launch Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer, has announced it will not continue to offer its signature sport.
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
