‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
What is the credits song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode one?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode one. The Last of Us tv show is finally here, with the ten-year anniversary of the game seeing the first episode of the HBO Max adaptation. Introduced and following the first few hours of the game, the first episode received adoring praise from both fans of the game and converted the masses to its zombie ways.
Is HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ scary?
Warning: This article contains spoilers from HBO’s The Last of Us. HBO‘s adaptation of the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise, The Last of Us, has premiered. By all reports, it has lived up to the games’ reputation as the show follows the events of the first game, with Pedro Pascal playing Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, two survivors of a global Cordyceps fungal infection.
Fans have ideas for who shouldn’t play James Gunn’s younger Superman
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of reinventing the DC Comics’ live-action adaptations, everyone’s greatly anticipating the newest actor to play the Man of Steel himself, Superman. With news that Henry Cavill has been let go from the role in favor of a younger actor, there’s been much speculation as to which actor is best suited to taking on the famous role in the DCU.
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date
One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...
All signs point to ‘Velma’ getting a second season and hate-watching could be to blame
We’ve got nobody but ourselves to blame, with the consensus being Velma will end up getting a second season. This is everybody’s collective fault. Hope you’re proud of yourselves. Velma took to audiences like a cat to an Olympic swimming pool. Absolutely struggling and fighting for its...
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner teases the involvement of the video game’s stars
The Last of Us is off to a wondrously promising start on HBO Max, playing up the original game’s cinematic elements in an infinitely more proper format, with just enough nostalgia factor to keep the faithful hooked. Indeed, anyone who’s spent at least an hour with the game will...
All upcoming Blumhouse movies releasing in 2023 and beyond
The New Year has just arrived, and Blumhouse Productions has done it again. The studio broke through the January doldrums to release M3GAN, and it’s already a smash hit with moviegoers and promises to only grow as word spreads about its warped, bloody take on artificial intelligence. At this...
