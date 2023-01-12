Read full article on original website
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open after Goldman Sachs misses profit expectations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N fell 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank reported a...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023
I'm always adding money to my investment accounts from dividend income and regular contributions. Because of that, I'm routinely buying stocks. However, as a Fool.com contributor, I can't always buy the ones I want when I want due to trading restrictions. Right now, I'm unable to buy some of my...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
Should Value Investors Buy SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Community Bank System (CBU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Community Bank System (CBU) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N slid 7.5% after the bank reported a...
Software is Still "Eating the World": 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Over ten years ago, Silicon Valley legend Marc Andreessen correctly proclaimed that “software is eating the world.” Today, every Fortune 500 Company uses software in one way or another. Advancements in computer hardware have led to more powerful and efficient software. Industries such as healthcare, education, and finance have adopted software to collect and maintain data, fight cyber security threats, make business more efficient, and much more. As more companies of all sizes have adopted software, software stocks have been significant beneficiaries over the past decade. For example, before the 2022 market correction, the Ishares Expanded Tech-Software ETF IGV was at one point up 600% over a ten-year period.
Daily Dividend Report: RBA,CBT,KNTK,FNV,MBWM
Ritchie Bros. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.27 per common share, payable on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per...
Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (TS) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits one-month high as domestic inflation eases
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, eying gains for the eighth straight session after data showed that domestic inflation eased in December, while the industrial sector was boosted by Bombardier as the planemaker raised its outlook. At 10:18 a.m. ET (1518 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Delta Air Lines (DAL) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Glencore PLC (GLNCY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
43 Upcoming Dividend Increases for 2023
Today we're going to build ourselves a portfolio that hands us a 10.5% yield. And we're going to do it with just three funds. The appeal of a 10.5% payout is tough to deny: when you're getting that much of your investment back every year in dividends, you'll recoup the whole thing in less than 10 years. Everything else is gravy!
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About MP Materials Corp. (MP): Should You Buy?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
