Over ten years ago, Silicon Valley legend Marc Andreessen correctly proclaimed that “software is eating the world.” Today, every Fortune 500 Company uses software in one way or another. Advancements in computer hardware have led to more powerful and efficient software. Industries such as healthcare, education, and finance have adopted software to collect and maintain data, fight cyber security threats, make business more efficient, and much more. As more companies of all sizes have adopted software, software stocks have been significant beneficiaries over the past decade. For example, before the 2022 market correction, the Ishares Expanded Tech-Software ETF IGV was at one point up 600% over a ten-year period.

6 HOURS AGO