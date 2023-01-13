Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
‘Progress made is not complete’: Activists and lessons return to Sterling HS
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Class was back in session at one Greenville school. On Monday morning, hundreds gathered at Sterling Community Center, the former Sterling High School, the only high school for Blacks in the city prior to desegregation. It was a homecoming for Dorris “Dee Dee” Wright....
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
FOX Carolina
Anderson community comes together to stand against gun violence
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Upstate Circle of Friends and volunteers clean community garden for MLK Day. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods
So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
golaurens.com
Lander’s Corporate Partners Program enhances educational opportunities
A partnership between Lander University and six area businesses and corporations will help employees earn their bachelor’s or master’s degrees through online courses and reduced tuition fees. “Since its inception, Lander University’s College of Graduate and Online Studies has been focused on helping working adults continue their education...
golaurens.com
Rosemary Pressley - Clinton
Ms. Rosemary “Poochie” Pressley, age 58 passed away on Friday, January 13.2023 at the Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, S.C. She is survived by one son, Tobias Pressley; two daughters, Marquita Pressley and Arevia Pressley; five brothers, Jamie Boyd, Tobby James (Regina), Christopher Cunningham, Curtis Boyd (Shunda) and Rocki Boyd; three sisters, Teresa Blakely, Terrilyn Boyd and Cynthia Boyd and four grandchildren.
golaurens.com
MindSpring Enterprises founder to deliver 2023 Vance Lecture on Business Ethics
The founder of one of the largest internet service providers in the United States will deliver Presbyterian College’s 2023 Robert M. Vance Lecture on Business Ethics. Charles Brewer, who started three highly-acclaimed companies in two different industries, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Belk Auditorium. Brewer’s...
Parents and board members speak out after part of school program cut in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – For years, programs for the UU World of Children schooling have been held in the Greenville United Universalist Fellowship (GUUF) facility. Parents said it was a space where preschoolers and elementary school students with disabilities were taught. The preschool program began as an idea for the fellowship, and along the […]
golaurens.com
Laurens CPW donates $1,000 to Harvest Hope Food Bank
The Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners approved a $1,000 donation to the Harvest Hope Food Bank at their monthly meeting last week. The recent cold temperatures caused the power to go out in half of the building at Harvest Hope that included the freezers and refrigerators. This led to over $1,000 worth of food spoiling.
golaurens.com
Jerry Pulley - Laurens
Jerry Lee Pulley, age 82, of Laurens and husband of 58 years to Nell Marler Pulley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late William Leck and Virginia Davis Pulley....
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
Multi-employer manufacturing hiring event to be held in Spartanburg
A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.
FOX Carolina
‘Family asking for prayers’: Baby Clyde passes away after health battle
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate family is remembering the life of a baby who was loved by an entire community but sadly lost his battle with a brain and heart defect. Clyde Sutton Childs’ family posted on Facebook saying he underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 29 but...
