Clinton, SC

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods

So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Lander’s Corporate Partners Program enhances educational opportunities

A partnership between Lander University and six area businesses and corporations will help employees earn their bachelor’s or master’s degrees through online courses and reduced tuition fees. “Since its inception, Lander University’s College of Graduate and Online Studies has been focused on helping working adults continue their education...
GREENWOOD, SC
golaurens.com

Rosemary Pressley - Clinton

Ms. Rosemary “Poochie” Pressley, age 58 passed away on Friday, January 13.2023 at the Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, S.C. She is survived by one son, Tobias Pressley; two daughters, Marquita Pressley and Arevia Pressley; five brothers, Jamie Boyd, Tobby James (Regina), Christopher Cunningham, Curtis Boyd (Shunda) and Rocki Boyd; three sisters, Teresa Blakely, Terrilyn Boyd and Cynthia Boyd and four grandchildren.
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

MindSpring Enterprises founder to deliver 2023 Vance Lecture on Business Ethics

The founder of one of the largest internet service providers in the United States will deliver Presbyterian College’s 2023 Robert M. Vance Lecture on Business Ethics. Charles Brewer, who started three highly-acclaimed companies in two different industries, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Belk Auditorium. Brewer’s...
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens CPW donates $1,000 to Harvest Hope Food Bank

The Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners approved a $1,000 donation to the Harvest Hope Food Bank at their monthly meeting last week. The recent cold temperatures caused the power to go out in half of the building at Harvest Hope that included the freezers and refrigerators. This led to over $1,000 worth of food spoiling.
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Jerry Pulley - Laurens

Jerry Lee Pulley, age 82, of Laurens and husband of 58 years to Nell Marler Pulley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late William Leck and Virginia Davis Pulley....
LAURENS, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
GREENVILLE, SC
cn2.com

Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
YORK, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC

