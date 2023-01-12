ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Reel Tok with Kayla: Sleep coach and mom humor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you think you’re a good parent? Well, most parents can’t do anything right according to people online. One mom relates. She even addressed the internet trolls on TikTok and went viral. News 8’s Kayla Sullivan from “Kid-ing with Kayla” joined Monday’s “All Indiana”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Conner Prairie launches ‘This is Problematic!’ podcast

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — In a new podcast, Conner Prairie is exploring some problematic issues from the past and their ramifications on Hoosiers of today. “This is Problematic!” is hosted by Easton Phillips and Hannah Murphy, two research associates at Conner Prairie. The podcast launched in 2022 and...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

One-stop shop for bridal and wedding trends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Love is in the air. All of you waiting to walk down the aisle, you don’t want to miss this. Show manager Abby Broderick and Elizabeth Henning from Ritz Charles in Carmel joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about the “Indianapolis Monthly” Bridal Show.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Rooted With Ruby

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Bri’on Proctor with Rooted With Ruby. A plant nursey on the east side of Indianapolis. Visit the website here. Enjoy the full interview and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How to be a good planner despite ‘artificial interference’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of us live busy lives. That’s why it’s important to make a plan and stay organized. High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist Dr. Conor Hogan joined “All Indiana” Monday afternoon to share what it takes to be a good planner despite “artificial interference.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Youth groups joining forces for upcoming event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is bringing children of all ages together to help make a difference. Eric Saunders from “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana” joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his mission to empower young people.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: Ice rink at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Ben Moses whose in charge of marketing and development for the Holliday Park Foundation. The ice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

