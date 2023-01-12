Read full article on original website
Reel Tok with Kayla: Sleep coach and mom humor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you think you’re a good parent? Well, most parents can’t do anything right according to people online. One mom relates. She even addressed the internet trolls on TikTok and went viral. News 8’s Kayla Sullivan from “Kid-ing with Kayla” joined Monday’s “All Indiana”...
Conner Prairie launches ‘This is Problematic!’ podcast
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — In a new podcast, Conner Prairie is exploring some problematic issues from the past and their ramifications on Hoosiers of today. “This is Problematic!” is hosted by Easton Phillips and Hannah Murphy, two research associates at Conner Prairie. The podcast launched in 2022 and...
One-stop shop for bridal and wedding trends
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Love is in the air. All of you waiting to walk down the aisle, you don’t want to miss this. Show manager Abby Broderick and Elizabeth Henning from Ritz Charles in Carmel joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about the “Indianapolis Monthly” Bridal Show.
‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
Indiana Grown: Rooted With Ruby
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Bri’on Proctor with Rooted With Ruby. A plant nursey on the east side of Indianapolis. Visit the website here. Enjoy the full interview and...
How to be a good planner despite ‘artificial interference’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of us live busy lives. That’s why it’s important to make a plan and stay organized. High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist Dr. Conor Hogan joined “All Indiana” Monday afternoon to share what it takes to be a good planner despite “artificial interference.”
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
Youth groups joining forces for upcoming event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is bringing children of all ages together to help make a difference. Eric Saunders from “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana” joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his mission to empower young people.
Community gathers for balloon release to honor coach killed in I-65 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Donnell Hamilton known to the kids he coached on the Indy Steelers as Coach Nell was honored at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Indianapolis with a balloon release in Steelers colors on Martin Luther King Day. The coach was a man known for...
Community Link: Ice rink at Holliday Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Ben Moses whose in charge of marketing and development for the Holliday Park Foundation. The ice...
Iconic Carousel at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will have new rules for riders
Patty Spitler visits Andra Blasdel, the Vice President of Operations at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, to find out about the new measures going into effect on Jan. 31 to protect the beloved carousel. In order to preserve this iconic attraction, carousel animals will be limited to kids 17...
Madam Walker Legacy Center invites social justice leader for King Day celebration
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life continued Monday at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center. People from across Indiana packed into a celebration for the 41st Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. To help honor the life and legacy of the former civil rights...
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
‘All INdiana Politics’: Club for Growth’s David Mcintosh exclusive interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The powerful conservative group, Club for Growth, has launched television ads in hopes to derail Mitch Daniels senate campaign. News 8 reporter Garrett Bergquist sits with Club for Growth’s President David Mclntosh for an exclusive interview about the 2024 senate race. Also, this week “All...
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
