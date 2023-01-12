Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Disney World Quietly Drops Key Theme Park Expansion
One already announced Disney World theme park project looks to be officially dead.
Disney World Shares Details On Its Next Major Ride Addition
A much-anticipated new ride at Disney World is set for opening.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Become Highest Hollywood Grosser of All Time in India
Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has emerged as the highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India, beating the record set in 2019 by stablemate “Avengers: Endgame.” James Cameron’s return to Pandora is still in Indian cinemas and has a running total of INR4.6 billion ($56.6 million), beating the Russo brothers’ Marvel epic that concluded its run in the country with INR4.3 billion ($53.6 million), according to numbers provided to Variety by Disney. Its mostly a Disney show in the all time Hollywood top 10 in India with “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) in third place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) in...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Reportedly Delaying Three Disney+ Shows Until 2024 and Possibly 2025
Marvel is embarking on its fifth phase of the MCU, however, it appears that a new report from The Direct has indicated a major delay with three of its Disney+ series that were set to arrive this year. A Reddit post on r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers has reported from sources that the second...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
TODAY.com
Alix Earle gained over 2 million TikTok followers in a month. Why people are obsessed
A new “It Girl” has entered the TikTok chat. What's causing her to be compared to the reigning stars of the platform like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae? Being herself. Alix Earle, 22, is a University of Miami senior marketing major — and a TikTok influencer with a millions-strong army of fans waiting to watch her next “Get Ready With Me” (often abbreviated GRWM) video.
An artist is stripping JK Rowling's name off Harry Potter books and reselling them to fans who oppose the author's vocal anti-trans rhetoric. A legal expert says it's not copyright infringement.
Bookbinder Laur Flom's website shows re-bound versions of all seven books with black and gold cover designs — but with Rowling's name removed.
disneyfanatic.com
Popular Disney Park Attraction Closing Date Announced
The fan-favorite and incredibly popular Haunted Mansion will be closing soon. But fret not, Foolish Mortals! It’s reopening soon after. The Haunted Mansion is unique. It would not be an overstatement to say that the ghoulish attraction is one of Disney fans’ most favored haunts. Found both at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida as well as in Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort in Southern California, the attraction is so popular it’s seen unbelievable lines and crowds for Guests to have one chance to ride it.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
TODAY.com
Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable with receding red hair in pic from new series
Robert Downey Jr. looked nearly unrecognizable after undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the upcoming HBO spy series "The Sympathizer." The "Iron Man" star, 57, was spotted on the series' set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 11, wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline. The actor also had bleached eyebrows, which added to his shocking change of appearance.
Android Authority
You told us: Here's what Samsung should do with the S24 Plus
Roughly 56% of respondents want to see the Galaxy S24 Plus and other Plus variants in the future. A South Korean news outlet recently reported that Samsung might get rid of the Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024, leaving us with the base model and Ultra variant. Well-known journalists and leakers have since countered these claims, asserting that Samsung is indeed offering the S24 Plus next year.
AOL Corp
Makeup artist charges $300 for bridal look that left bride unimpressed
Sometimes, you get what you pay for — and sometimes, you don’t. From the moment TikToker @simply.haleyyy left the makeup artist’s studio, she was unsatisfied. It wasn’t that the look was bad — it just wasn’t glamorous enough for her wedding day. Not to mention, the service wasn’t cheap.
The Verge
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
'Mindless fun': Gerard Butler brings 'Plane' in for a smooth landing
Gerard Butler’s airline disaster flick “Plane” is not about the industry’s recent woes with widespread delays and flight cancellations. Nope, this “Plane” actually gets off the ground … and soars. True, it’s a no-frills flight, kept aloft by its strong ’90s action-movie vibe...
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Phase 5 Teaser Video Released
An apparently-official Twitter account for Marvel India has released a teaser video for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicks off with next month's long-awaited Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and will include at least a dozen Marvel films and TV shows. The phase serves as the middle chapter of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, which follows on the heels of the Infinity Saga, which started with Iron Man and concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapping up the threads left behind by the Avengers epics Infinity War and Endgame.
Comments / 0