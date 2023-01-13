Read full article on original website
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Red Wings
COLORADO AVALANCHE (21-17-3) vs. DETROIT RED WINGS (18-16-7) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings for the first of two matchups this season. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT inside of Ball Arena. The second and final matchup will take place on March 18 at 11 a.m. MT at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Predators
Columbus hits the road for the second half of a back-to-back. We're going to party like it's 2022 as this game, originally scheduled for Nov. 26, will finally be played in Nashville. The original contest was postponed after a water main break severely damaged Bridgestone Arena, but now the teams will get the chance to complete the season series. Both are on the second half of back-to-backs, with Columbus falling by a 3-1 margin at home to the New York Rangers and Nashville posting a 2-1 home win against Calgary.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
SAY WHAT - 'A STEP BEHIND'. What was talked about following a 2-1 loss in Nashville. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I didn't like the goals against in the first period and thought when you take a penalty on a 5-on-3 when it's 2-1... you're probably not in the right mindset."
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Sam Montembeault made 38 saves, and forwards Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield - the latter of whom enjoyed a two-point night- found the back of the net to secure a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. A solid team effort gave the Canadiens (18-23-3) their first road win since December 19 against the Arizona Coyotes. Montembeault has been hot of late, stopping 150 pucks in his last four starts and posting a .943 save percentage in that span. With his eighth goal of the present campaign, Dach established a new single-season career high with 27 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Caufield is only four goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career. Captain Nick Suzuki, who assisted on the game-winner, is currently on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A). Martin St-Louis' contingent will look to even their season series against the Jets after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision in Winnipeg on November 3.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
NHL
Overtime is Orlov Time
Down three goals and one player halfway through their Monday night date with the Islanders at UBS Arena, the Caps turned on the jets and clawed their way back into the contest. A trio of tallies and some stellar saves from Darcy Kuemper got the game into overtime where Dmitry Orlov won it for Washington, 4-3.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Vegas and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Game 45: Dallas Stars (25-12-7, 57 points) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-14-2, 58 points)
NHL
Caps Visit the Island
Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Consistency key to success for Jets, Hurricanes
Crawford says goalie play for Winnipeg, center depth for Carolina leading way. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Marc Crawford, Mark Recchi and Phil Housley will take turns providing inside.
NHL
BLOG: Davidson, Team Want to See Reichel Flourish as Leader in Rockford
General Manager Kyle Davidson described the move as 'valuable' to the young forward's development to become a go-to leader and center. On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they reassigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs after recording three points (1G, 2A) in three appearances this past week. General Manager...
NHL
Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- Leon Draisaitl scored two goals for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Draisaitl has five goals in his past six games after failing to score in his previous seven. "I feel a little better (about my...
