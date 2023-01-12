Read full article on original website
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone
Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Heiress Abigail Disney calls private jets ‘cancer’ and says she sometimes flies business class
Walt Disney’s grandniece wants rich people to quit flying their private jets, and buy a comfy business class ticket instead.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Royal Caribbean Makes a Passenger Favorite Free
Sometimes on a Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report cruise, it can feel like the two cruise lines have opted to nickel and dime their customers. That's especially true on the newest, largest ships, where in addition to all of the freely-included food and entertainment options, there are a lot of added choices that cost money.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
