Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Royal Caribbean Makes a Passenger Favorite Free

Sometimes on a Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report cruise, it can feel like the two cruise lines have opted to nickel and dime their customers. That's especially true on the newest, largest ships, where in addition to all of the freely-included food and entertainment options, there are a lot of added choices that cost money.

