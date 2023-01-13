Read full article on original website
Secrets to Getting Disney World Park Passes When They’re Sold Out
Imagine: You’ve planned the perfect Disney World trip and secured tickets for each day of your visit. You think to yourself, “I’ve got plenty of time — I can worry about Park Pass Reservations later.” Then, “later” rolls around and you realize it’s too late! There are NO MORE park passes left for the park you want on a certain date during your trip. Don’t panic — we know it might seem like the end of the world, but all is not lost. Here are our secrets to getting Disney World park passes when they’re sold out!
Why You DON’T Want To Go to Magic Kingdom on January 31st
We try to always stress the importance of planning ahead for your Disney World trip!. Things can change from day to day in the parks — whether that means a restaurant is closed, an attraction is under refurbishment or temporarily down, or something else entirely. Planning ahead can mean you’re prepared for any unforeseen circumstances in Disney World. And if you’re heading to Magic Kingdom later this month, there’s something important you need to know.
Why Next Week Might Be A GREAT Time to Visit Disney World
Well, we’re about halfway through January, and how exactly did that happen? It seems like the holidays were just yesterday!. Granted, the holiday crowds are pretty much gone from Disney World, and things seem to be returning to “normal,” although we’re sure the EPCOT Festival of the Arts will be bringing in some guests. So let’s take a look at park hours and the park pass reservation situation for next week.
Why Disney Adults Are More Powerful Than You Think
When it comes to The Walt Disney Company, change is inevitable. And we’ve seen a TON of it recently. No one is more attuned to change at Disney than Disney adults, and they might have more to do with it than any of us originally realized. From reviving long-lost nighttime shows in the parks to bringing a CEO out of retirement and potentially resurrecting an imaginary dragon from the dead, Disney adults are more powerful than you think.
How Construction in Disney World Could Ruin Your Lunch Plans
The one thing you can count on at Disney World is change — things are constantly changing, evolving, growing, being updated, or under construction at some point. Right now, EPCOT is still undergoing a HUGE transformation. There’s construction going on over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Grand Floridian is getting some work done. There’s even construction happening over at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort — and that construction could affect your lunch plans.
WARNING: Prepare for Cold and Windy Weather in Disney World
Florida might be the Sunshine State, but believe it or not, it can sometimes get a bit cold. our share of weather in Disney World, including storms, hurricanes, and more, and we’re about to see some seriously cold and windy weather over the next few days. According to WESH...
Where to Find the NEW Beaded Minnie Ears in Disney World
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, so we’ve seen a LOT of unique pairs of ears in Disney World. ears with sails on the back of them, ears straight out of Bridgerton, Lumberjack...
9 of the Best Disney Weekend Deals on Amazon
Another week of January has passed, and as we move away from the holiday season many of us are getting back into the grind of work. Plenty of us like to decompress with some online shopping. Sometimes it feels good to treat yourself after a long week!. Amazon is usually...
How Your Trip to Magic Kingdom Could CHANGE on a Windy Day
If you’re planning a trip to Disney World, one thing you should do BEFORE your trip is to check the weather. Why? Well, knowing what the weather will be during your vacation will not only help you decide what to pack, but could also help you make backup plans in the event weather closes rides or let you know if you need to bring a raincoat to the parks. Today, though, weather is impacting something you may not have thought about.
Restaurant Menu Changes Hit Disney World This Week
It’s been a great week in Disney World — for FOOD! That’s because the EPCOT Festival of the Arts has started, and we made our way around the festival trying out EVERYTHING. We also grabbed the new Pistachio drink at Starbucks and noticed that Spice Road Table...
You Don’t Need a Park Pass To Go To the Newest Restaurant Coming to Disney World
We’re always excited about NEW restaurants (and new food in general) coming to Disney World!. But we are ESPECIALLY excited when we get the chance to try the new eats without needing to make a Park Pass Reservation to do so!. There are a few new spots we want...
REVIEW: This Disney Hot Dog Has A LOT Going On…But It Works!
We’ve tried some interesting snacks during our Disney days. Some of our interesting snack finds have been at Refreshment Corner in Disneyland, which has been home to many peculiar experiences. We’ve had a delicious dessert pretzel recently, and have also drank out of a lightbulb before. This spot is also known for their interesting hot dogs, and we went to try its picnic hot dog!
DFB Video: We Ate EVERYTHING at EPCOT’S Festival of the Arts
EPCOT’s first festival of 2023 has begun with brand new food booths, lots of new dishes, and – of course – art!. Festival of the Arts is here and we’re bringing you the ultimate list of what you must try and how to score this year’s exclusive Figment popcorn bucket.
Disney World Wait Times See Major DROP
We found out when Happily Ever After and EPCOT Forever would return to Disney World, free parking is now available for hotel guests, Genie+ is getting a new perk, Park Pass Reservations are changing for Annual Passholders, and more. Also, the Festival of the Arts officially kicked off in EPCOT! Even though Disney news has been busy, the parks seemed to have mellowed out when it comes to wait times.
Disney 100th Anniversary Merch Is Now Available at Target!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We are under two weeks away from the official start to the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations in Disneyland!. Disney has released tons of merchandise ahead of...
Cruising on Disney’s Fantasy: Everything You Need to Know
Disney Cruises have a lot to offer, like letting you experience the magic of Disney while sailing around to different locations!. You can find exclusive entertainment, special themed days at sea, holiday celebrations, attractions, and more aboard all of the Disney ships, but let’s explore EVERYTHING the Disney Fantasy has to offer!
We’re DROOLING Over the Newest Gideon’s Bakehouse Treat in Disney Springs
Gideon’s Bakehouse is celebrating a birthday and we’re all invited!. It’s hard to believe this popular Disney Springs spot has only been open for two years. It feels like such a fixture at this point, and we look forward to their new releases. Gideon’s is celebrating their...
REVIEW: Try a NEW Disney 100th Anniversary Snack With Us!
We’ve already started to see new 100th Anniversary offerings released, like new credit card designs, MagicBand+ designs, and so much more. If you’ve been hoping to try a new 100th Anniversary snack in Disneyland, we’ve got good news — lemon fans will LOVE this new adorable snack!
Splash Mountain Had a ROUGH Day in Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain is about to close in Disney World — for good. If you want to ride the classic attraction before it’s gone, you need to make sure you’re in Magic Kingdom before January 22nd. But, for guests visiting Magic Kingdom today — it wasn’t so easy to visit the Briar Patch and ride Splash Mountain.
HURRY! Disney’s Stoney Clover Minnie Ears Are Now Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Who’s ready to start 2023 off on the right foot?!. We know we are! We’ve already seen a LOT of big news from Disney so far this year,...
