Kentucky State

WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is "spoofing" the area's 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Advocates say Kentucky's animal cruelty laws are too lax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson's punishment...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge

A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Housing issues slow down flood recovery process

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. "We don't have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don't have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way," Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
kentuckylantern.com

Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor's faith-based initiatives office

Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE

