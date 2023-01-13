Read full article on original website
Related
How Are Doctors Navigating Kentucky’s Vague Medical Marijuana Executive Order?
Doctors are telling medical marijuana patients they could face ramifications from drug tests or in child custody cases.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
Kentucky bans TikTok on government devices
Kentucky is joining more than 20 states in banning the use of TikTok on government-owned devices.
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
WKYT 27
Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why do police announce when they are doing sobriety checkpoints?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have ever seen WKYT publicize a checkpoint by state police, you may have the same question as one of our viewers. For today’s Good Question, Mariesa asks, Why does law enforcement post information of when they are doing sobriety checkpoints? Wouldn’t they catch more offenders if it wasn’t announced?
WKYT 27
Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
WKYT 27
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
kentuckylantern.com
Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office
Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Report: Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear ranked as America’s most popular democratic governor
As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year's gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky's commander-in-chief is popular among voters.
Kentucky State Police open annual raffle of GMA Sierra Denali to benefit Trooper Island Camp
Kentucky State Police have announced the return of their annual raffle to benefit the Trooper Island Camp, as tickets are now available for the top prize of a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD. Coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Ky., the KSP says this advanced Denali is cloaked...
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Increased Child Care Options for Military Families in Kentucky
Governor Beshear announced Yesterday that Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states to receive federal approval from the Department of Defense to help connect military families with quality child care through the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood – PLUS program. The program:. Provides child care...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky
Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
Comments / 3