Nurses again are No. 1 in Americans’ assessment of honesty and ethics among a range of professions, according to recent polling from Gallup. Nurses, who have held the top spot in the poll for more than two decades, were seen as having “high” or “very high” standards by 79% of U.S. adults – down from a peak of 89% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still considerably higher than any of the other professions included in the survey.

5 DAYS AGO