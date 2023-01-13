ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corydon Times-Republican

D.C. Dispatch: House members appointed to committees; lawmakers take aim at China

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa speaks at a press conference following Senate Republicans' vote on their leadership for the next Congress. From left to right are GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, John Thune, Shelley Moore Capito, and Steve Daines. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom) After the weeklong delay caused...
IOWA STATE
The Guardian

Ukrainian adviser quits after claims over Russian missile that killed dozens

A Ukrainian presidential adviser has resigned after causing widespread anger when he suggested a Russian missile that killed dozens had been shot down by Ukraine. Over 40 people were killed in the south-central city of Dnipro and 39 are still missing when a Russian X-22 anti-ship ballistic missile hit an apartment block on Saturday. In comments to a YouTube channel that he appears on daily, hours after the attack, Oleksiy Arestovych said the rocket had detonated after it had been downed by Ukrainian air defence forces.
The Associated Press

Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy