Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
‘The Bachelor’ star involved in MAFS’ ‘biggest ever scandal’ finally revealed
The next season of MAFS is set to feature the show’s ‘biggest ever scandal’ – and now we know which The Bachelor star was involved in it. The next season of MAFS promised to give viewers the show’s ‘biggest ever scandal’, and now we know which The Bachelor star was involved in it.
‘Bride and Prejudice’ star Tori Ciseau has died by suicide
Almost a year after losing her husband James, Bride and Prejudice star Tori Ciseau has died by suicide. Almost a year after her husband James died in a tragic car accident, Bride and Prejudice star Tori Ciseau has died by suicide, as confirmed by So Dramatic!. According to sources who...
Depeche Mode: Everything To Know About The Legendary Band Featured In ‘The Last Of Us’
Depeche Mode is an English electronic band formed in 1980. The band’s core lineup includes Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and the late Andy Fletcher. Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down’ was used in the first episode of 2023’s ‘The Last Of Us.’. In the...
Abbie Chatfield lashes out at speculation about her sudden weight loss
Abbie Chatfield has slammed people who’ve speculated how and why she’s suddenly lost a considerable about of weight. The reality star’s Instagram is littered with comments from followers pointing out Chatfield’s weight loss. However, the 27-year-old told Stellar Magazine that her “changing body” is “no one’s business”.
Jim Jones Presses Interviewer Over Max B Question
Jim Jones recently checked an interviewer over questions regarding past rival, Max B. As Jones sat down with DJ Univercity, the Harlemite was asked about the Silver Surfer, with the rapper immediately changing his tone to address the DJ’s question.More from VIBE.comJim Jones Responds To Gunna's "Touchy" RICO Plea DealFrench Montana Claims Max B Will Be Released From Prison In 2023Jim Jones Names His Top Podcasts Of 2022 “I don’t talk about dead people and I don’t talk about people locked up, ya heard?” he asserted. “If I say some sh*t, I wanna be able to say it to your face...
Did you hear the one about Margot Robbie, Slipknot and ‘Neighbours’?
Margot Robbie is a wonderful actor, one of the best of her generation, but another reason the public has taken to her so much is her unrestrained love of her favourite things. Love Island? She’s gushed over that reality show in several interviews. Heavy metal music? The Aussie has never hidden her fondness for bands like Slipknot and Metallica before.
Circa Waves announce first headline Australian tour
Indie rock favourites Circa Waves are coming to Australia in May. The British band will visit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth on the upcoming tour (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 20th at 11am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, January 19th at 11am local time.
These are the three women who will quit The Bachelors tonight
We’re only a week into the new season of The Bachelors, and we’ve already witnessed multiple scandals – including a polyamorous contestant with a boyfriend and an OnlyFans outing. However, tonight’s scandal promises to make Bachelor history – as three women are reportedly quitting the show together.
Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83
Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said. “[He was] a warm-hearted and generous man, full of energy, whose family was a large part of his life as both a husband, father and grandfather,” the statement continued. “Piers’ other great passion was as a campaigner of the rights of...
The Mustang Bar charges on
On the Mustang Bar’s website stands a New Year’s Eve gig poster with a sting in its tail. The ‘New Year’s Eve Punk Party – Take 2!’ features classic Sex Pistols imagery, with a tag that reads ‘Never mind last year, here’s 2023.’
Polaris announce special 10th anniversary tour
Metalcore favourites Polaris are celebrating their 10th anniversary in style with a massive Australian tour. Beginning with a hometown show in Sydney on Friday, March 3rd, they’ll then visit Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday, January 19th at 10am local time.
Anthony Albanese shares his triple j Hottest 100 list
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has shared his Hottest 100 list and it includes bangers from Lime Cordiale, Spacey Jane and G Flip. Along with the aforementioned artists, Albanese’s picks included ‘Camp Dog’ by King Stingray, ‘Haircut’ by Alex the Astronaut, ‘Quicksand’ by Hatchie, ‘Free by Florence’ and the Machine, ‘Stars In My Eyes’ by Ball Park Music, ‘The Brown Snake’ by Thelma Plum, and ‘in the wake of your leave’ by Gang of Youths.
“He needs to hang up his hat”: Aussie star slams Molly Meldrum
Samuel Johnson has taken aim at Molly Meldrum, telling him to “hang up his hat” over his recent Elton John stunt that saw him pull down his pants and moon the audience next to the ‘Rocket Man’ singer while he was performing. Meldrum was in the...
Nick Cave really doesn’t like the ‘grotesque mockery’ of ChatGPT and AI
It’s the thing that’s making every journalist a little nervous: ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence chatbot, it turns out, is also causing concern for Nick Cave. The singer-songwriter detailed his thoughts on ChatGPT on The Red Hand Files website, after revealing that many fans had submitted song lyrics ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ by using the chatbot service.
Former lead Jimmy answers if roses are given in order on The Bachelor
It’s the age old question when it comes to The Bachelor – do the leads have any say in the order that the roses are given out to their choices?. Most fans of the show will have personally witnessed a front-runner receive a rose down towards the tail end of the ceremony and will have questioned the strength of the relationship between the contestant and the lead.
Tom DeLonge wants to take Matt Bellamy to see some ‘weird alien shit’
Tom DeLonge has infamously always been fascinated by all things aliens, and it turns out he once tried to rope Muse frontman Matt Bellamy into going alien hunting with him. In an interview backstage at the HeartRadio ALTer Ego festival (as per NME), Muse were asked if they’d ever “done a deep dive” on the blink-182 guitarist and the “alien situation.” While his bandmates didn’t know what to say, Bellamy had a surprising answer.
Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died
Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
