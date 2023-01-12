MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/4 Golden Gopher women's hockey team continues its perfection on home ice with a 5-0 win over St. Thomas at Ridder Arena on Friday evening. It took only 1:34 into the game for Minnesota (17-3-2) to light the lamp as fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle snuck one in on a wraparound to extend her scoring streak. Zumwinkle added her second of the period and NCAA-leading 18th goal of the season to extend the lead. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy found the back of the net to complete a cap-off a three-point first period. Underclassmen Peyton Hemp and Josefin Bouveng each added a goal in the final two periods to propel the Gophers to their seventh-straight win over St. Thomas (7-15-1).

