gophersports.com
Gophers Tally First Conference Win of the Season over Michigan State
MINNEAPOLIS - After over a month away from their home arena, the No. 12 Gophers celebrated their return to Maturi Pavilion by knocking off ranked foe Michigan State, 21-11. The Gophers took seven of the evening's ten bouts, including each of the first four contests to jump out to what proved to be an insurmountable 13-0 lead.
gophersports.com
No. 24/24 Illinois Defeats Minnesota, 70-57
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 15, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (8-10, 1-6 B1G) women's basketball team was defeated by No. 24/24 Illinois (15-3, 5-2 B1G) 70-57 at Williams Arena on Sunday afternoon. Sophomore forward Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux secured her sixth double double of the season in the loss with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Host Illinois on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
TV: BTN (Cory Provus - play by play, Stephen Bardo - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 185th Meeting (66-118 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team returns home for the next two games, the first coming against Illinois Monday night at 5 p.m. It's the first meeting between the Golden Gophers and Illini this season and 185th in school history. Minnesota looks to even the all-time record while playing on Minnesota's home court, trailing the series, 45-46.
gophersports.com
Gophers Best Boise State, Fall to UCLA and Washington at Wasatch Classic
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics team finished with a score of 196.325 – good for a third-place finish – at the Wasatch Classic Saturday night. UCLA finished first with a score of 197.850, Washington finished second with 196.550, Minnesota in third, and Boise State in...
gophersports.com
Close Shuts Down Irish in 3-0 Road Win
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Justen Close shut down the home side as the Golden Gophers men's hockey team picked up a 3-0 victory at Notre Dame Saturday evening inside Compton Family Ice Arena. Three goals during a stretch of 6:19 helped power Minnesota (17-6-1 overall, 11-2-1 B1G) over the Fighting...
gophersports.com
Gophers to Host No. 24/24 Illinois on Sunday Afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-9, 1-5 B1G) is set for its fourth ranked matchup when No. 24/24 Illinois (14-3, 4-2 B1G) comes to Williams Arena on Sunday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. on B1G+ and can also be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Gophers Falter to No. 16 Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 12 University of Minnesota wrestling program dropped their second-straight road conference dual of the year on Friday night, as they fell to No. 16 Nebraska, 21-9. With the dual starting at 125 pounds, the Cornhuskers would set the tone early by winning four of the first five matches to take a 13-3 lead at the break. Minnesota tried to claw back into it after the break, but a win at 197 pounds for Nebraska would seal the dual.
gophersports.com
Gophers Rally for Overtime, Earn Tie at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey scored in the final minute at Notre Dame to force overtime tied 2-2 before falling in a shootout Friday night from Compton Family Ice Arena. The game is recorded as a tie in the official standings. Jackson LaCombe pulled the Golden...
gophersports.com
Heise, Skaja Reach Career Milestones in Win over Tommies
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/4 Gopher Women's hockey took down the University of St. Thomas 4-1 at the Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon to complete Minnesota's seventh WCHA sweep this season. Despite the Gophers outshooting the Tommies 28-10 in the first period, Minnesota (18-3-2) and St. Thomas (7-16-1) went...
gophersports.com
Fleck Completes Coaching Staff
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has filled out his coaching staff with the announcement of four new assistant coaches. All four are dynamic recruiters and bring a healthy mixture of experience and fresh perspective to the Gophers. On defense, former Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere III is...
gophersports.com
Close Named to 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota netminder Justen Close was named to the 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List it was announced by the Hockey Commissioner's Association (HCA) Thursday. The award is given annually to the top goalie in NCAA Division I men's hockey since it was created in 2014. Close currently leads...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Skates Past St. Thomas 5-0
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/4 Golden Gopher women's hockey team continues its perfection on home ice with a 5-0 win over St. Thomas at Ridder Arena on Friday evening. It took only 1:34 into the game for Minnesota (17-3-2) to light the lamp as fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle snuck one in on a wraparound to extend her scoring streak. Zumwinkle added her second of the period and NCAA-leading 18th goal of the season to extend the lead. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy found the back of the net to complete a cap-off a three-point first period. Underclassmen Peyton Hemp and Josefin Bouveng each added a goal in the final two periods to propel the Gophers to their seventh-straight win over St. Thomas (7-15-1).
