4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh makes major announcement about his coaching future
“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono said in a statement. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Ignored Mike Tomlin On His Way To 4 Different Extraordinary Seasons
The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves as an organization for keeping team matters within the locker room. Very rarely does the media and fans hear of turmoil inside closed doors. This may be the ‘old fashioned’ approach taken by the front office or the underly understanding from players and coaches of how the business side of football is conducted. The transition of coaches falls into that ‘hush hush’ category.
Yardbarker
3 Full Seasons Later The Steelers Absolutely Robbed The Miami Dolphins
Many people already know the story of the Pittsburgh Steelers making a major addition by trading with the Miami Dolphins for their second-year safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was unhappy with how the Dolphins were using him and requested a trade. Omar Khan convinced the Steelers general manager at the time, Kevin Colbert, to heavily pursue him, which led to a trade involving the Steelers’ first round pick and a couple of day three pick swaps. There’s a little more to the draft picks, which somehow makes the trade slightly more lopsided for the Steelers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans request former Bears head coach to interview for OC job
The Tennessee Titans need an offensive coordinator. The Tennessee Titans are requesting to interview a former Chicago Bears head coach for their offensive coordinator position. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing after the season. Downing had continued to coach the rest of the season after being involved in a DUI arrest following the Titans’ victory over the Green Bay Packers earlier in the season. The Titans’ late-season collapse in the AFC South divisional race created the perfect scapegoat situation for the team to move on from Downing.
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Yardbarker
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
Yardbarker
Chargers announce big change to coaching staff
The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023. The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It is unlikely that...
Yardbarker
Top Chicago Bears free agent target admits he wants a big payday
Chicago Bears free agent target Daron Payne admits he wants a big payday. The Chicago Bears have a lot of needs to address in the 2023 offseason and fortuanetly for them, they have a lot of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick to work with. Which direction they go with certain positions will be the biggest questions to address.
Yardbarker
Bengals' season-saving play given 'fantastic' name
Things were looking grim for the Bengals' 2022 season late in their wild-card matchup with the Ravens. Then, DE Sam Hubbard made the play of the year for Cincinnati to save its season. With Baltimore knocking on the door of the end zone, Hubbard took a fumble the length of...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll Singles Out Players Mistakes In Wild Card Loss
Pete Carroll appeared to have his team ready to go Saturday. The Seattle Seahawks were giving the San Francisco 49ers problems all through the first half of their Wild Card matchup. In the second half, things fell apart for the offense. The Seahawks blew a one-point halftime lead. The Second...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Andy Russell Has His Crazy 48-Year Old Record Shattered By Cincinnati On Sunday Night
Pittsburgh Steelers fans and historians couldn’t help but watch in awe when Sam Hubbard of the Cincinnati Bengals scooped up a Tyler Huntley fumble and ran 98 yards to help secure his team’s 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend and surpassing a record set by former Pittsburgh All-Pro linebacker, Andy Russell.
Yardbarker
Should Steelers reunite QB Kenny Pickett with former college teammate?
Now that the Steelers' offseason has officially begun, talks of how the 17th overall pick will be used have ramped up. The latest idea is reuniting QB Kenny Pickett with his favorite target from college. WR Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and Pittsburgh will certainly be...
Yardbarker
Packers GM address future of LT David Bakhtiari
Will David Bakhtiari return to the Packers in 2023?. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently spoke with USA Today and delved into several topics, including the questions surrounding the future of the club’s franchise left tackle. “I would hope so,” Gutekunst told USA Today about Bakhtiari’s potential Green...
Yardbarker
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson offers funny explanation for gutsy fourth-down call
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson offered a hilarious and honest explanation for his gutsy fourth-down call late in Saturday's comeback playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. "Have you seen us QB sneak this year?" Pederson asked NBC Sports' Peter King. "We’re not very good. I mean, we’re just...
