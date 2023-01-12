ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Hoosiers top No. 9 Maryland behind Parrish's 18 points

Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.

But after Miller’s layup tied the game at 50, Indiana (15-1, 4-1) responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.

Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6 for 18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and 6 for 15 from 3-point range.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 95, KENTUCKY 66

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky.

Kentucky’s 14-1 run provided a 31-21 lead midway through the second quarter but South Carolina (17-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) quickly seized momentum and led 37-33 at the break. The Gamecocks maintained a small cushion after three quarters before going 13 of 17 from the floor in the fourth to pull away.

Maddie Scherr scored a career-high 25 points with five 3s for the Wildcats (8-9, 0-4), who fell to their second top-10 opponent this week.

Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points and Laeticia Amihere 11 for the Gamecocks.

NO. 5 LSU 77, MISSOURI 57

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Alexis Morris hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Angel Reese overcame early foul trouble to score 20 points with 12 rebounds, and LSU weathered a second-half lull for a win over Missouri.

Jasmine Carson also had 12 points for LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC), which extended the best start in school history.

Lauren Hansen hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Missouri (14-4, 3-2), which has now lost back-to-back games after three straight wins to open league play. Mama Dembele also had 11 points.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 86, WAKE FOREST 47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points and No. 7 Notre Dame bounced back from its worst offensive game of the season with a win over Wake Forest.

Westbeld made 10 of 15 shots (the 10 field goals also a career-best) almost two years to the day she had 25 points against the Demon Deacons. Olivia Miles had 13 points for the Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), freshman Cassan Prosper had 12 points and Texas transfer Lauren Ebo scored 10.

Elise Williams scored 13 points for Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5), which shot just 31% and was outrebounded by 22.

FLORIDA STATE 91, NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman sensation Ta’Niya Latson set a school record with 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting in Florida State's big win over N.C. State.

Latson reached 30 points for the sixth time this season, a Seminoles record. Sara Bejedi added 21 points for Florida State (16-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Makayla Timpson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Four players reached double figures for the Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3), led by Saniya Rivers with 12 off the bench. It was their biggest ACC loss since losing by 30 at Louisville on Feb. 28, 2019.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 81, LOUISVILLE 79

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Taylor Soule scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat Louisville in a game that featured 17 ties and 13 lead changes.

Neither team led by double-digits and the largest lead of the fourth quarter was Louisville at 70-65 with 5:33 left.

Morgan Jones completed a three-point play with 2:58 left to give Louisville a four-point lead but the Cardinals only made one more field goal the rest of the way. Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and Georgia Amoore each made a 3-pointer for a two-point lead and the Hokies didn’t trail again.

Traylor finished with 17 points and Amoore added 13 points and eight assists for Virginia Tech (14-3, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hailey Van Lith scored 29 points, and Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (13-6, 5-3).

NO. 16 DUKE 66, CLEMSON 56

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 19 points and Duke beat Clemson for its 10th straight win.

Duke pulled away on a 16-6 run between the third and fourth quarters, during which Elizabeth Balogun made a pair of 3-pointers and Taylor scored four points during the stretch.

Shayeann Day-Wilson added 12 points and Vanessa de Jesus 11 for Duke (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Amari Robinson scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half to lead Clemson (11-7, 2-4). Ruby Whitehorn had added 12 points, and Hannah Hank had eight points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 1:36 remaining.

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 70, VIRGINIA 59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams and Deja Kelly each scored 21 points and North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter to beat Virginia.

Virginia built a 57-48 lead with 6:46 to play but only made one more field goal the rest of the way, while North Carolina had a scoring run of 13-0 before closing the game on a 9-0 run.

Alyssa Ustby had 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks for North Carolina (11-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Taylor Valladay scored 16 points and Sam Brunelle had 15 points and nine rebounds for Virginia (13-4, 2-4).

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

