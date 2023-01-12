ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Fatal crash involving pickup shuts down I-30 in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - All main lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite were shut down Tuesday morning because of a fatal accident. It happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near Big Town Boulevard. An 18-wheeler collided with a pickup truck, which forced the pickup off the road. It hit a tree...
MESQUITE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found

Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police

A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
DALLAS, TX
westerniowatoday.com

Criminal investigation opened after 2nd fence cut at Dallas Zoo

(DALLAS) — The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after finding a second fence cut inside an animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo. Investigators discovered the second cut fence at a habitat for langur monkeys on Friday, the same day a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure at the zoo after its fence was intentionally cut.
DALLAS, TX
Silence DoGood

$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall Heist

An estimated $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from American Jewelers in the Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas. WFAA reports the thief or thieves broke into the mall through an abandoned Sears store, which shares a wall with the jewelry store. They then broke through a concrete wall to gain access to the jewelry store, where they took a large amount of jewelry. The mall is located off I-635 and Town East Boulevard. The store employee discovered the theft on Saturday morning, but it is unclear when the break-in occurred. Police are working with mall security to obtain surveillance footage and no suspects have been identified yet.
MESQUITE, TX
Michele Freeman

Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas

On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Crash leaves motorcyclist dead on 183 in Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford Saturday night. The wreck happened just after 10 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 183, near the Forest Ridge Drive exit. Responding officers found that there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
BEDFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
