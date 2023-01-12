Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Dining Solo in Dallas for Valentine's Can Be a JoySteven DoyleDallas, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
fox4news.com
Fatal crash involving pickup shuts down I-30 in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - All main lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite were shut down Tuesday morning because of a fatal accident. It happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near Big Town Boulevard. An 18-wheeler collided with a pickup truck, which forced the pickup off the road. It hit a tree...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
KWTX
Burglars bust through store wall, steal $2M in gold and diamonds in North Texas
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police. The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry. A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall...
Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say
DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police
A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
westerniowatoday.com
Criminal investigation opened after 2nd fence cut at Dallas Zoo
(DALLAS) — The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after finding a second fence cut inside an animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo. Investigators discovered the second cut fence at a habitat for langur monkeys on Friday, the same day a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure at the zoo after its fence was intentionally cut.
fox4news.com
Girl fatally shoots boy at Dallas apartment complex after retrieving gun, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a girl fatally shot a boy after getting a gun and firing a shot at another girl she was fighting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. The initial investigation found...
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
WFAA
Trash not picked up? Dallas residents complain a new schedule has meant garbage piling up
DALLAS — For 18 years, Lee Ruiz had his trash picked up at his Oak Cliff home on schedule every time, but it’s now come just twice in the past month and a half. “It was perfect,” Ruiz said. “What we didn’t know is it was going to completely fall apart.”
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall Heist
An estimated $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from American Jewelers in the Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas. WFAA reports the thief or thieves broke into the mall through an abandoned Sears store, which shares a wall with the jewelry store. They then broke through a concrete wall to gain access to the jewelry store, where they took a large amount of jewelry. The mall is located off I-635 and Town East Boulevard. The store employee discovered the theft on Saturday morning, but it is unclear when the break-in occurred. Police are working with mall security to obtain surveillance footage and no suspects have been identified yet.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas
On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police credit the public with helping them ID, find serial armed robbery suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said several tips came in last week identifying the man suspected of several armed robberies, and even more came in revealing where he might be staying. On Saturday, SWAT units were called in and he was taken into custody, along with his older...
fox4news.com
Crash leaves motorcyclist dead on 183 in Bedford
BEDFORD, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford Saturday night. The wreck happened just after 10 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 183, near the Forest Ridge Drive exit. Responding officers found that there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
fox4news.com
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
