LARAMIE, Wyo. – The No. 10-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team defeated Wyoming 28-10 in Laramie, Wyo. Saturday, Jan. 14. Redshirt senior Connor Brown put Mizzou on the board first with a 16-2 major decision at 125 pounds. Both redshirt junior Brock Mauller (6-1) and redshirt senior Jarrett Jacques (10-8) earned decisions at 149 and 157 pounds, respectively. Sophomore Keegan O'Toole earned the first period pin at 165 pounds at the Tigers began to pull away from Wyoming.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO