The Associated Press

Davos organizers: Musk wasn’t invited despite what he says

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn’t on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland — despite what the Twitter owner claims. Notables from European Union chief Ursula von der...
SFGate

As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online

NEW YORK (AP) — When some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential figures gathered at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting last year, sessions on climate change drew high-level discussions on topics such as carbon financing and sustainable food systems. But an entirely different narrative played...
SFGate

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said Tuesday that it wants to talk to a Russian asylum-seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group. Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation...
The Guardian

World’s oldest runestone found in Norway, archaeologists say

Archaeologists in Norway have found what they claim is the world’s oldest runestone, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing. The flat, square block of brownish sandstone has carved scribbles, which may be...
The Guardian

Greta Thunberg detained at coal protest in Germany

Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained during a protest against the demolition of a German village to make way for a coalmine. Thunberg was detained after sitting near the edge of the opencast Garzweiler 2 mine, about 5 miles from the village of Lützerath. “We are going to...
SFGate

Belarus' opposition leader denounces her trial as farce

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A trial in absentia opened Tuesday for Belarus' top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country's beleaguered opposition. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 presidential election that extended President...
SFGate

Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
SFGate

Dutch, German ministers condemn child abductions in Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The German and Dutch foreign ministers on Monday condemned the deportation by Russians of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it a deliberate policy of cruel and inhumane abductions that is tearing families apart. Since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine nearly a year ago,...

