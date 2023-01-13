ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

Ft. Zumwalt East defeats Lady Jays

The Lady Jays were unable to present Ft. Zumwalt East with their first conference basketball loss of the season Thursday. Washington (7-5, 2-2) fell on the road to the Lady Lions (11-4, 2-0), 44-38.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Blair Oaks halts Lady Knights

Netting the first eight points of the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons picked up a 58-45 win over St. Francis Borgia Thursday in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals. “They started that run going into halftime and we just gave up far too many offensive rebounds to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Basketball — New Haven vs. St. Clair, Union Tournament

New Haven defeated St. Clair in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals Thursday, Jan. 12.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays sweep FZE, Holt

The Blue Jays made it look easy on the mats Wednesday. Washington picked up a pair of GAC Central dual wins on the road at Wentzville, beating both the tri-meet host Holt, 60-18, and fellow visitor Ft. Zumwalt East, 75-6.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady ’Cats dump Borgia

Host Union secured victory over St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in the opening round of the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational, 56-32.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Indians win nailbiter over Mehlville

Despite a slow start, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians were able to win on their home court Wednesday. Pacific (6-9) fell behind, 13-0, in the early-going, but ultimately topped Mehlville (7-6), 44-42.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Indians claim two league crowns

All three Lady Indians made it onto the podium Tuesday at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament. As a team, Pacific didn’t have enough competitors to make it higher than fifth in the standings with 67 points.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Voting period opens for County Extension Council

Voting begins Jan. 14 for elections on the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension Council. Candidates for two-year terms are: District 1 — Luke Herring, Janet Hubbard, Kjersti Merseal and Kesha Nichols; District 2 — Amy Elbert, Kyle Gildehaus, Carol Maune and Glenda Schroeder; District 3 – Jen Davis and Annie Buehrle; District 4 – Stan Koch and Ty May; District 5 – Gary Young and Steve Campbell; and District 6 – Roy Kramme, Renee Lane, Jared Stubblefield and Gretchen Riley.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO

