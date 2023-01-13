Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt East defeats Lady Jays
The Lady Jays were unable to present Ft. Zumwalt East with their first conference basketball loss of the season Thursday. Washington (7-5, 2-2) fell on the road to the Lady Lions (11-4, 2-0), 44-38.
Washington Missourian
Rodrigue's 32 points pave way to St. Clair road win
Senior Jordan Rodrigue had a career night, scoring 32 points to lead the St. Clair to victory Wednesday. St. Clair (5-6) won on the road at Wright City (2-11), 51-44.
Washington Missourian
Blair Oaks halts Lady Knights
Netting the first eight points of the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons picked up a 58-45 win over St. Francis Borgia Thursday in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals. “They started that run going into halftime and we just gave up far too many offensive rebounds to...
Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — New Haven vs. St. Clair, Union Tournament
New Haven defeated St. Clair in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals Thursday, Jan. 12.
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays sweep FZE, Holt
The Blue Jays made it look easy on the mats Wednesday. Washington picked up a pair of GAC Central dual wins on the road at Wentzville, beating both the tri-meet host Holt, 60-18, and fellow visitor Ft. Zumwalt East, 75-6.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats dump Borgia
Host Union secured victory over St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in the opening round of the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational, 56-32.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians win nailbiter over Mehlville
Despite a slow start, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians were able to win on their home court Wednesday. Pacific (6-9) fell behind, 13-0, in the early-going, but ultimately topped Mehlville (7-6), 44-42.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians claim two league crowns
All three Lady Indians made it onto the podium Tuesday at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament. As a team, Pacific didn’t have enough competitors to make it higher than fifth in the standings with 67 points.
Washington Missourian
Speaking From The Heart: Immanuel Lutheran's Mark Bangert reflects on his life and career ahead of his retirement
Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Mark Bangert is driving the same type of 1967 Datsun Roadster that he nearly died in during a wreck his junior year at what was then Concordia Teacher’s College. In October 1977, Bangert was riding as a passenger while a friend from school drove. “My friend...
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
Washington Missourian
Voting period opens for County Extension Council
Voting begins Jan. 14 for elections on the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension Council. Candidates for two-year terms are: District 1 — Luke Herring, Janet Hubbard, Kjersti Merseal and Kesha Nichols; District 2 — Amy Elbert, Kyle Gildehaus, Carol Maune and Glenda Schroeder; District 3 – Jen Davis and Annie Buehrle; District 4 – Stan Koch and Ty May; District 5 – Gary Young and Steve Campbell; and District 6 – Roy Kramme, Renee Lane, Jared Stubblefield and Gretchen Riley.
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
