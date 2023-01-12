ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Evers calls for Wisconsin residents vote on abortion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsinites should have their opinions on abortion law heard at the ballot box, Gov. Tony Evers insisted Tuesday morning. The governor, along with fellow Democrats, want the state legislature to put a non-binding, advisory referendum before the people during the April election. “I know where...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Warm weather slows down winter activities for southern Wisconsin

An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's resolution. Each winter the Dane County chapter of Habitat for Humanity says fewer volunteers help out due to the cold. Bald Eagle watching days take...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wyoming weighs electric car ban

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (WMTV) – As more and more carmakers are overhauling their lineups to fill them with electric vehicles, some Wyoming lawmakers want to send those companies a message: Keep those cars out of our state. A new proposal by six Wyoming state legislators would seek to ban sales...
WYOMING STATE
nbc15.com

A soggy holiday coming up

It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, January 19, as a wintry system will impact southern Wisconsin. Right now, this Alert Day is not due to how much snow we’re expecting to see but rather the timing of the snow for the Thursday morning commute.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Messy travel expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on Thursday as it looks like we’ll be receiving our first significant snowfall of the month in southern Wisconsin. A First Alert Day is in place for Thursday, as travel will likely be impacted especially during the morning commute. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for our northern and western counties (not including Dane) from 6 PM Wednesday through 3 PM Thursday.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Beef Council: New year, new beef-based recipes using kitchen gadgets!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One of the many resolutions we might set for the new year is to try new things, and what better way than with new recipes for that holiday gift you’ve been eager to use? Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few recipes to help you take the guesswork out of cooking beef with some of the most popular kitchen items from the holiday season.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy