Cleveland shooting: Suspect charged; 4th victim dead, police confirm
A fourth person has died after a Friday shooting in which five family members were shot, and a suspect has been charged.
Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
‘Be the change you wish to see’: New fund for domestic violence survivors honors victim of unsolved 2013 murder
Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old nurse and mother of four, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her divorce attorney's building in downtown Cleveland. Her murder remains unsolved.
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
WBKO
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Close friend of Brooklyn Centre shooting victim in 'disbelief'
A longtime friend of one of the four victims, Angelic Gonzalez, said she is still in disbelief after Friday night's shooting in Brookelyn Centre.
Officials identify three people shot to death in domestic violence incident in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials have identified the three people who were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident Friday night in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Miguel Gonzalez, 69, of Cleveland; Angelic Gonzalez, 34, of Cleveland; and Jayden Baez, 16, of Cleveland. The 8-year-old girl and 48-year-old man sent to MetroHealth for their gunshots remain in the hospital in critical condition.
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
Teen shootings should alarm us all: Ken Wood
Guest columnist Ken Wood is a former journalist, Bowling Green State University graduate and director of communications for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. A few years ago, I visited a 14-year-old boy in the hospital. He had undergone surgery after being shot four times in the leg while...
Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter
A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm
The 25-year-old missing mother from Barberton was located in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday by the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.
Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection
AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
Child burned, pets perish in Brunswick Hills house fire
A family is displaced following a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
24-year-old man dies after shots fired at house party, Cleveland Police say
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party Friday morning in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
