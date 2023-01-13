Read full article on original website
Mountain Rides is discontinuing bus service to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In a Facebook post Mountain Rides announced it is discontinuing its three-day-a-week NEMT bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, starting Monday, Jan.16, 2023, for an indeterminate period. In the post, the transportation provider said the repercussions of a tight labor market have had...
Work Begins on Campground at Snake River Canyon Park in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Excavation is underway for a new campground in Jerome County just north of the Snake River Canyon. Crews are clearing the way for a 13 spot designated campground in the Snake River Canyon Park, accessible just west of the U.S. Highway 93 and Golf Course Road junction. The campground will adjoin the Morley Arbor Day-use area. Sue Williams, board member for the Snake River Canyon Park, says the campground is being built thanks to a grant, "This will be the first designated campsite in the park and we are working on defining where others should be." Each campsite will have a parking pad, fire ring, and picnic tables. The campground will not have electricity or water, but two toilets will be available. Williams says just to the north of the campsites will be a large open area of additional over-seized rig parking for RVs pulling cars or trailers, and pickups and horse trailers, "We plan to put three to four horse corals out there and it will have access to the different trails that are already out there." The campsites will be first-come, first-serve and free of charge with limited night stays (possibly three to four night limit). The campground is expected to be completed by Nick's Excavation sometime this summer and will be the latest development in the roughly 7,000 acre park. To the west the park features a disc golf course while other areas provide off-road trails for horseback riding, bicycles, ATVs, four-wheel drive vehicles, or simple hiking. The land is Bureau of Land Management, while Jerome County leases and manages it through the board of directors. "We have a really active board, there are nine board members. We meet once a month and we are constantly looking at what needs to happen in the park and then working in conjunction with the board of commissioners and the BLM, getting approval to develop these different activities," says Williams.
Best Year-Round Waterfall Kayaking Is Northeast Of Twin Falls ID
Kayaking in Idaho is one of my favorite ways to spend my free time. I've visited numerous lakes and rivers in the Gem State, but one, in particular, stands out as offering an unparalleled experience on the water. My family has spent years camping and exploring throughout southern and central...
Public Can Comment on Proposed Land Exchange between Twin Falls and College
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A proposed land swap between the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and the City of Twin Falls is up for public comment at the City Council meeting for tonight (1/17). The Council will get a chance to hear from the public on the proposal to exchange an old fish hatchery for land held by the city on the college campus. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. while the public comment period will follow other agenda items tonight. In December the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap with CSI The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. A new Fire Station 2 is currently being constructed in the northwest part of town. Once the council hears from the public on the issue they can vote to approve or deny the proposal which only needs a majority vote.
Hearing set for land swap between city and CSI
TWIN FALLS — A public hearing set for Monday night will give folks a chance to share their thoughts on a proposed land swap between the city and the College of Southern Idaho. With the relocation of the CSI fish hatchery to a new location on the Snake River,...
Here’s a Case for an Amusement Park on the Snake River Canyon
The day may arrive when there’s an observation deck on the northern rim. And like a TV pitchman says, But wait, there’s more! A park could be on the way and even space for recreational vehicle camping. Imagine that view at sunrise as you step out of the RV with a steaming cup of morning coffee. This would be a huge tourist attraction.
Why Twin Falls Would Have Big Issues if the Hospital Closed
The hospital in Twin Falls has been a great luxury to have in the Magic Valley, and at one time or another most of us have been there to either visit someone, be cared for, or perhaps have worked there. Last week a story was written about why it would be beneficial to perhaps have a second hospital in town, but what about the other extreme? If something were to happen to cause St Luke's to close, how would it effect the employees and the community?
I-84 Near Declo to See Short Term Road Work Tuesday
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will spend most of Tuesday placing concrete barriers along Interstate 84 near the new port of entry being built. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will reduce the interstate down to one lane for eastbound I84 to install the barriers for safety of construction crews. “These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said in a news release. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.” The work should only last for the day, according to ITD. Drivers are asked to watch for signs and crews. The new port of entry will feature some of the lates equipment in video monitoring along with automated vehicle identification technology.
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
UPDATE: Gooding Schools Cancel Classes Due to Threat
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Classes at Gooding schools have been canceled due to a reported threat. The Gooding School District posted to social media that it had canceled and closed the elementary, middle, and high schools for Monday after a threat was reported late Sunday evening. According to District Superintendent Spencer Larsen, a middle school student had told a parent about a conversation involving a school shooting through a social media app and the parent informed the principal who then informed him. Superintendent Larsen said he made the decision at around 10 p.m. to cancel classes and advised staff to stay home as well because he said he didn't want to play "my best guess." The principals of the schools showed up briefly Monday to inform the students and parents who may not have gotten the notice that school had been canceled. Larsen said he spoke with Gooding Police Sunday night and they are investigating the threat. Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher said a juvenile was spoken to regarding the threat and information was handed over to the Gooding County Prosecutor's office for further review. Chief Fisher added that another issue arose Monday regarding another social media threat that had caused concern for the community. The Gooding Police Department handled multiple calls and messages regarding a screen shot of another supposed threat. Chief Fisher said it was determined that a comment made online regarding a school threat a year ago in Buhl resurfaced and made the rounds on social media creating what he said was some "hysteria." Chief Fisher said in a statement, "We would like to thank our community members, including our youth, for sharing the perceived threat from this screenshot but, would like to assure that this message is not an active threat." He advises that threats be shared with police and not through blanket social media posts. The second threat in question with screen shot has the name "Christian" on it and the words, "there is next week and the week after." A high school student was eventually arrested for making the threat in Buhl. Gooding Schools will be back in session Tuesday, Jan. 16.
What Would You Do If the Opposite Gender Entered the Wrong Bathroom?
What would you do? What would you do if you are at the mall, a shopping center, a concert, or some public place going to the restroom and a person of the opposite gender walks in? What would you do if they walk in on their cellphone and don't acknowledge they are in the wrong restroom? If you are with someone, does their reaction affect yours? While there are many gender-neutral bathrooms these days and people identify differently, there are some places, like Twin Falls, where it isn't as welcomed as other places in the country yet. Your age may play a factor or your beliefs, but if you find yourself in this situation what would you do?
5 Safest Neighborhoods in Twin Falls ID
Whether you're new to Twin Falls, Idaho or a lifelong resident, it's safe to say that most people would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live. While those of us who've lived here for a long time can attest to an uptick in crime as the area has grown, I think most would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live and raise a family, even in what data suggests are the more dangerous areas of Twin.
One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Boise Truck Driver Killed in Jerome County Crash
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old truck driver was killed Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County when his truck went off the roadway and jackknifed. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at just before 10 a.m. to eastbound I-84 for a 2017 Freightliner that had gone off the roadway, jackknifed, then rolled killing the man from Boise. ISP said the driver had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
Man May have Had Medical Emergency Before Crash on I-84 in Gooding County
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency early Wednesday morning that resulted in a crash on the interstate east of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the man who was from Mountain Home, had been driving a 2016 Ram pickup east at around 6:30 a.m. when it went off the road, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then ended up on the shoulder. ISP said the man died at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. The crash remains under investigation.
Filer Police Looking for Pair Following Confrontation at Market
FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Filer Police say a weapon was displayed during a confrontation between two adults and juveniles at a market on Friday. The Filer Police Department posted to social media the vehicle the two adults, a female and male, were in when the confrontation took place on Jan. 6 (Friday) outside a grocery store. Police say the confrontation followed a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police say the male displayed some sort of weapon. Filer Police ask anyone with information about the white car or the two people inside to call them at (208)326-4123.
7 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley this January Weekend
The new year is in full swing now and many of us are enjoying the warmer-than-usual weather for this time of year. It has been a little wet this week, but overall the weather hasn't been too bad. With warmer temperatures than normal for January, it makes getting out of the house easier and makes enjoying the weekend more fun. Instead of staying inside this weekend, get on out and check out some of the events taking place. There is plenty of fun to be had in the Magic Valley, and here are some of the events you can attend this weekend.
Revenue Trends A Window Into Future Of New Twin Falls Lease Sites
Whenever I see new land for lease near a shopping center in Twin Falls, my imagination runs wild. We all have opinions on what we'd like to see built, but regional revenue trends play a large role in the types of businesses that actually break ground in southern Idaho. Some...
