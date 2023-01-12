ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
RUTLAND, VT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
PITTSFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH

KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
KEENE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick

State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
HOOSICK, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford

WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
WOODFORD, VT
WNYT

Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
PITTSFIELD, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
GLENVILLE, NY
WCAX

Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington

Urban Park Rangers hosted the first ever BIPOC Winter Community Day in Leddy Park. South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind. South Hero & Grand Island Police say an "erratic" driver caused a two car crash in South Hero. Vehicle crash and fire leads to partial closure...
KILLINGTON, VT
informnny.com

Culvert collapse closes Route 7 in Hoosick

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the area’s busiest roads shut down by the Department of Transportation for emergency repairs. State Route 7 in Hoosick is not open to traffic right now as crews look to replace a damaged culvert. Route 7 is closed and blocked off the...
HOOSICK, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver seriously injured during crash in Killington

KILLINGTON — A man was seriously injured during a crash in Killington on Friday. Authorities were notified of a head-on collision on US Route 4, in the area of Winterberry Road, at around 4:30 p.m. According to the report, Joseph Ceccacci, of Killington, was traveling west on US Route...
KILLINGTON, VT

