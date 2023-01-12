Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison
Latest findings show low staff morale and a lack of mental health care are problems at Southern State Correctional Facility, mirroring results from a similar survey a year ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison.
WCAX
Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
NEWS10 ABC
New bridge gets warm welcome in WashCo town of Shushan
In the small Washington County community of Shushan, a bridge makes all the difference in the world. The town has gone through two - and this week, a third was welcomed into the community.
VTDigger
Brattleboro’s math problem: 250 people without shelter, 234 beds
“Even as the number of shelter beds and motel rooms has increased, the need for these opportunities has grown at a faster rate,” one local human service worker said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s math problem: 250 people without shelter, 234 beds.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH
KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
NEWS10 ABC
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
WNYT
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick
State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford
WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
WNYT
Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
newyorkalmanack.com
Wright Peak Elegy: B-47 Crash in the Adirondacks
The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, located at 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Saturday, January 21st, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. At 10 am, Allan Maddaus will speak about his book: Wright Peak Elegy: A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence...
WCAX
Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington
Urban Park Rangers hosted the first ever BIPOC Winter Community Day in Leddy Park. South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind. South Hero & Grand Island Police say an "erratic" driver caused a two car crash in South Hero. Vehicle crash and fire leads to partial closure...
informnny.com
Culvert collapse closes Route 7 in Hoosick
HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the area’s busiest roads shut down by the Department of Transportation for emergency repairs. State Route 7 in Hoosick is not open to traffic right now as crews look to replace a damaged culvert. Route 7 is closed and blocked off the...
New Columbia County deli, bakery location to open in phases
Filli’s Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. Filli's previously announced that the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 9-13
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here's a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.
newportdispatch.com
Driver seriously injured during crash in Killington
KILLINGTON — A man was seriously injured during a crash in Killington on Friday. Authorities were notified of a head-on collision on US Route 4, in the area of Winterberry Road, at around 4:30 p.m. According to the report, Joseph Ceccacci, of Killington, was traveling west on US Route...
Comments / 0