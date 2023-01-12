Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Bailey, Green spark exciting 55-53 win for Wellsville over Waverly in Keuka Classic
KEUKA PARK — The bounce back from the Dan Barkley Showcase this past weekend, was officially a green light for the Lions of Wellsville on Monday. To get it, they would have to navigate past a formidable foe — Section IV’s Waverly, winners of eight straight contests.
wellsvillesun.com
Harold Thomas Hoffman, 82, Wellsville
Harold Thomas Hoffman, 82, of 103 Early Street passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born January 11, 1941 in Hornell, the son of the late Harold G. and Mary Elizabeth (Swackhamer) Hoffman. On January 23, 1965 in Hornell he married Mary Ann Buono who survives.
westsidenewsny.com
SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills
Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
wellsvillesun.com
James Lawrence “Jim/Corky” Allen, 68, formerly of Wellsville
James Lawrence “Jim/Corky” Allen, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Verona, PA, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Son of the late Lawrence Allen and Barbara (Allen) Maxwell. He was born December 26, 1954, and spent his early years in Allentown and Wellsville, NY, before moving to Pittsburgh in 1975.
You can win Bills tickets if you can find items in local scavenger hunt
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game. Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans. The four scavenger hunt...
buffalorising.com
Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?
Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Mauro excited to build on momentum as he opens spring semester at Alfred State
Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro shares success stories and college updates to kick off the spring 2023 semester. Alfred State College President Dr. Steven Mauro applauded the success stories of the fall semester and shared his excitement for the upcoming spring semester as he delivered his State of Alfred State address.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
wesb.com
Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced
A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
POLITICO
‘Anger, pain and grief’ in Buffalo
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur, a Trump DOJ appointee, as special counsel to oversee the Biden classified documents case. Embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos continues resisting calls to resign, plus the debate over gas stoves sparks debate in Washington. First, though, we focus on the man leading Buffalo, N.Y., which has been beset by a cascade of tragedies dating back to last year.
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Scholarship established to support OHS graduates
OLEAN, N.Y., January 16, 2023 — Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. was a constant figure in the education field in the Olean City School District, where he worked for 36 years of his illustrious 40-year educational career. The Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Memorial Scholarship will honor O’Connell’s long tenure...
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area
Originally published by Buffalo Police Dept. BUFFALO – The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 16 year old MIA GABRIELLA MERCADO, a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″ and 140 lbs, med complexion, long curly brown hair. Last seen wearing a black zip up sweater, blue pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Last seen in the area of Skillen and Vulcan area in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area appeared first on Shore News Network.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Woman has potentially life-threatening injuries after crash in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a drunk driver in Jamestown. Jamestown Police said that 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka of Gowanda was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit when he hit another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street.
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
chautauquatoday.com
Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting
Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
