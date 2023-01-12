Originally published by Buffalo Police Dept. BUFFALO – The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 16 year old MIA GABRIELLA MERCADO, a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″ and 140 lbs, med complexion, long curly brown hair. Last seen wearing a black zip up sweater, blue pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Last seen in the area of Skillen and Vulcan area in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO