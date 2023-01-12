ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Harold Thomas Hoffman, 82, Wellsville

Harold Thomas Hoffman, 82, of 103 Early Street passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born January 11, 1941 in Hornell, the son of the late Harold G. and Mary Elizabeth (Swackhamer) Hoffman. On January 23, 1965 in Hornell he married Mary Ann Buono who survives.
WELLSVILLE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills

Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
BROCKPORT, NY
wellsvillesun.com

James Lawrence “Jim/Corky” Allen, 68, formerly of Wellsville

James Lawrence “Jim/Corky” Allen, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Verona, PA, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Son of the late Lawrence Allen and Barbara (Allen) Maxwell. He was born December 26, 1954, and spent his early years in Allentown and Wellsville, NY, before moving to Pittsburgh in 1975.
VERONA, PA
buffalorising.com

Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?

Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Dr. Mauro excited to build on momentum as he opens spring semester at Alfred State

Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro shares success stories and college updates to kick off the spring 2023 semester. Alfred State College President Dr. Steven Mauro applauded the success stories of the fall semester and shared his excitement for the upcoming spring semester as he delivered his State of Alfred State address.
ALFRED, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany

A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
ALLEGANY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced

A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
BRADFORD, PA
POLITICO

‘Anger, pain and grief’ in Buffalo

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur, a Trump DOJ appointee, as special counsel to oversee the Biden classified documents case. Embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos continues resisting calls to resign, plus the debate over gas stoves sparks debate in Washington. First, though, we focus on the man leading Buffalo, N.Y., which has been beset by a cascade of tragedies dating back to last year.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Scholarship established to support OHS graduates

OLEAN, N.Y., January 16, 2023 — Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. was a constant figure in the education field in the Olean City School District, where he worked for 36 years of his illustrious 40-year educational career. The Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Memorial Scholarship will honor O’Connell’s long tenure...
OLEAN, NY
News 8 WROC

$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area

Originally published by Buffalo Police Dept. BUFFALO – The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 16 year old MIA GABRIELLA MERCADO, a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″ and 140 lbs, med complexion, long curly brown hair. Last seen wearing a black zip up sweater, blue pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Last seen in the area of Skillen and Vulcan area in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman has potentially life-threatening injuries after crash in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a drunk driver in Jamestown. Jamestown Police said that 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka of Gowanda was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit when he hit another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting

Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
ASHVILLE, NY

