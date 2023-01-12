Read full article on original website
Police investigating downtown Morgantown stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are gathering evidence in a downtown stabbing that put a man in the hospital. Officers were notified that a man arrived at the Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room early Sunday morning with stab wounds. It was determined the incident occurred on Walnut Street around 3:15 a.m. near the Liquid Lounge. The victim’s friends took him to the hospital before notifying MECCA 911.
Kanawha deputies investigate robbery, possible kidnapping
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A St. Albans man was charged with robbery Sunday and deputies are investigating a possible kidnapping. Joey Eads, 38, was charged after he allegedly robbed two men in the parking lot of the Westchester Village Apartments in Cross Lanes after one of them had taken his girlfriend’s car earlier in the night.
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Arson at Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Someone set fire to a bathroom stall inside Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus Friday night. The university issued a Campus Warning to its Morgantown students shortly after the blaze was reported at 9:30 p.m. A WVU news release said Morgantown firefighters responded and put...
MetroNews This Morning 1-16-23
–Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. –Lawmakers back in Charleston for week two of the Legislative session. –Two fatal accidents in Fayette County and a fatal fire from the weekend in Huntington. –In Sports, WVU women get their first win in history over Baylor.
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Legislature may take up proposed changes for how state vehicles are tracked
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 7,500-vehicle state vehicle fleet could have some new guidelines coming out of this legislative session. A bill is being drafted to match recommendations that came from the legislative auditor’s office. The main recommendation said managing the vehicles should be done at the state level with the addition of monitoring systems in all vehicles operated by state agencies.
New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
Monongalia County schools planning for busy 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County school system plans a busy 2023 including adding a program promoted by First Lady Cathy Justice. Programs Coordinator Susan Taylor announced initiatives currently being implemented as a pilot program heading into 2023 as well as summer programs that are continuing for another year.
Events in WV to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A number of events are planned for Monday across West Virginia to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. The state’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host an Ecumenical Service at 9:30 a.m. at the state Culture Center to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Beckman wins 100th game and East Fairmont holds off Sissonville, 58-55
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 58-55 win over Sissonville in the East Fairmont Classic.
New frontier for donors and colleges is coordinating name, image and likeness without actually coordinating
Collectives that help student-athletes benefit from their name, image and likeness represent a new option for donors to support. The challenge is, university fundraising arms have relationships with the same pool of donors. The universities can express support for the collectives but there’s an ongoing debate over how much they could coordinate with them.
Fairmont councilors elect first female mayor
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Elected leaders in Fairmont started the new year by making a ground-breaking selection for mayor. District 2 councilor Anne Bolyard was chosen by city council members this week. She’s the first woman to serve as mayor of Fairmont. “I have been seated as a city...
WVU clamps down on No. 18 Baylor late to win third consecutive game, 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Midway through Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season leading the WVU women’s basketball team, the Mountaineers secured a benchmark victory over the most dominant program in the Big 12 Conference over the last decade. West Virginia defeated No. 18 Baylor, 74-65 Sunday afternoon, giving the Mountaineers a three-game win streak and their first victory over the Bears at the WVU Coliseum.
Ripley collects tenth victory with 55-44 win over Brooke
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from Ripley’s 55-44 win over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic.
Huggins remains coy on Harrison’s dismissal while past, current players speak out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program will play its 531st game under the direction of head coach Bob Huggins at noon Saturday when the Mountaineers battle Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center. For the previous 530, Larry Harrison was part of the team’s coaching staff....
Fairmont State blows past nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Falcons use a 56-point second half to upset nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76, in front of 1,358 fans. The Falcons’ (12-4, 7-3 MEC) victory Saturday afternoon became their first home victory over the Hilltoppers since 2018, snapping a three-game skid. It was also the Hilltoppers first conference loss this season.
Mountaineers hope to have answers for Oklahoma’s pace and precision
West Virginia has lost four straight games to start Big 12 play. The Mountaineers latest setback Wednesday against Baylor was followed by the program’s dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison the next day. WVU now takes a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners at noon Saturday inside...
