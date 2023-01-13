“Arguably the two most important steps for the restoration of order [in Haiti] are ending the gangs’ power and holding meaningful new elections,” says your article (Haiti crisis: how did it get so bad, what is the role of gangs, and is there a way out?, 12 January). Peace is a laudable aim, as are the free and fair elections Haitians desperately need. But the international community must recognise that ending conflict in Haiti requires a bottom-up approach that is pegged to making sure people do not go to bed hungry.

26 MINUTES AGO