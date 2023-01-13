ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields

More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
The Guardian

Shortfall of 330,000 workers in UK due to Brexit, say thinktanks

Brexit has led to a shortfall of 330,000 people in the UK labour force, mostly in the low-skilled economy, a report by leading researchers has found. The departure from the EU in 2020 led to an increase in immigration from non-EU countries but not enough to compensate from the loss of workers from neighbouring countries, according to the joint findings of the thinktanks Centre for European Reform (CER) and UK in a Changing Europe.
BBC

'It had just vanished' - the shock when tech fails

Natalie Brown had built her blog into a thriving business over the course of a decade, pouring heaps of effort into it. Then it disappeared. "I felt sick. It kind of slowly dawned on me… that it had just vanished," says Mrs Brown, a parenting blogger and author of Confessions of a Crummy Mummy.
