Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
4 Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy In 2023
Cyclical stocks, as the name implies, perform better at different times of the economic cycle. Specifically, during expansionary periods, demand for cyclical stocks tends to heat up, while during recessions or economic slowdowns, investors tend to prefer more consistent, defensive stocks. What Are the Best Cyclical Stocks?. In this type...
13 Recession-Proof Jobs
In the current economic climate, it’s not unusual to wonder whether a job is safe from potential layoffs or downsizing. Companies in the tech and banking sector, including Amazon, Salesforce and Goldman Sachs, have announced thousands of cuts to their workforces. The country may see more layoffs as economic worries compound and the threat of a recession looms large.
How Much Higher Will Rates for Savings Accounts Go In 2023?
The federal funds rate is expected to peak in 2023 between 3.90% and 4.90%, so savings account interest rates could go up to anywhere between 4.00% and 4.85% based on previous increases. Interest rates already went through the roof in 2022, marking the fastest rate hike cycle in decades. The Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening plan, headed by Jerome Powell, significantly impacted interest rates as it attempted to curve inflation.
2022 saw smartphone shipments drop to 10-year lows
PC makers weren't the only ones who dealt with a grim 2022. Canalys estimates that smartphone shipments tanked 11 percent year-over-year, making it worst annual performance in a decade. The fourth quarter was worse — shipments fell 17 percent compared to the end of 2021. That was also the worst fourth quarter of the past 10 years, according to analysts.
New retirement withdrawal rule could backfire in costly way
A new law increasing the age you must withdraw from your retirement accounts may come with some unexpected and expensive consequences. Retirement legislation President Biden inked in December pushes the age that retirees must start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from IRAs, 401(k)s, and 403(b) plans, to 73 this year, up from 72. That will bump up higher to age 75 in 2033. The delay allows investments to grow tax-free even longer and offers a window to sock more tax-deferred dollars away.
96% of Workers Will Be Job Hunting in 2023, New Monster Poll Shows
It seems like 2023 will be a year of professional renewal for many, as a whopping 96% of workers say they will be job hunting, according to a new Monster survey. Read: Get Your Credit Score On Track With These 3 Tips for Success. Find: How 2023 Recession Will Differ...
