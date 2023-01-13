WILMINGTON, N.C. — Amari Kelly totaled 13 points and 14 rebounds to guide UNC Wilmington past Elon 62-54. Kelly added three steals for the Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 11 with five rbounds. Eric Van Der Heijden finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range, scoring nin. Zac Ervin scored 20 to lead the Phoenix (2-17, 0-6), who have lost nine straight.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO