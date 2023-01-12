ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

4 Unique Immersive Experiences To Visit Before They Leave Atlanta

We put together a short list of a few unmissable experiences to check out before they leave the ATL: from an exciting Stranger Things Experience to a nostalgic candlelit jazz & soul concert, we’ve got you covered until February!. Stranger Things: The Experience. What: The thrilling Stranger Things Experience...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

A Rundown Of The Best Food & Drinks At Atlanta’s Stranger Things Experience

Atlanta’ Stranger Things Experience won’t be around for long, but think of all the exciting things you can still experience before it leaves Pullman Yards! The experience is a thrilling ride into the Upside Down, with some delightful food and drinks to match! Keep reading for a rundown of all the yummy offerings the Stranger Things experience has in store.
ATLANTA, GA
Malika Bowling

Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now open

If you live in Marietta, you are no doubt aware that we have needed a fine dining restaurant well, forever. And now, we have it in the Cherokee Chophouse. Cherokee Chophouse is part of the Marietta Family Restaurants Group, owned by renown restauranteur Gus Tselios Yes, this was the old Cherokee Cattle Company, but it has been completely transformed from what is once was.
MARIETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

9 Incomparable Chinese Restaurants In And Around Atlanta

With so many fantastic options for eating out scattered across the ATL and it’s surrounding areas, choosing where to dine can be quite overwhelming. So if you’re in the mood for Chinese food, keep on reading for the ultimate guide to Chinese restaurants across Atlanta. From dope dumplings to innovative contemporary eats, there are so many incredible Chinese restaurants in and around A-Town.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

New Bus Stops Promise A Funky Fresh Makeover For Midtown Atlanta

Midtown Atlanta Alliance has dropped the designs for their upcoming bus stop redesign. Bus stops across the neighborhood will get a completely new look inspired by the surrounded nature on offer in the ATL. The proposed design features giant leaf-like installations to provide much-needed shade and shelter while we wait...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Marietta with Free Washes

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened a fifth, brand-new location in Marietta on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2745 Powder Springs Road. To celebrate their grand opening, the newest Marietta location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
MARIETTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville Morning Mingle this month is at Great Harvest Bread Company on Friday

Loganville’s Morning Mingle returns to Great Harvest Bread Company at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Great Harvest Bread Company is located 150 Atlanta Hwy #700, Loganville. There is no charge to attend and local business are invited to attend – and bring a friend. If you haven’t eaten at Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville before, it will be worth it to attend if just for the breakfast.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address

ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
GRIFFIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy