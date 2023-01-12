Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
secretatlanta.co
4 Unique Immersive Experiences To Visit Before They Leave Atlanta
We put together a short list of a few unmissable experiences to check out before they leave the ATL: from an exciting Stranger Things Experience to a nostalgic candlelit jazz & soul concert, we’ve got you covered until February!. Stranger Things: The Experience. What: The thrilling Stranger Things Experience...
secretatlanta.co
A Rundown Of The Best Food & Drinks At Atlanta’s Stranger Things Experience
Atlanta’ Stranger Things Experience won’t be around for long, but think of all the exciting things you can still experience before it leaves Pullman Yards! The experience is a thrilling ride into the Upside Down, with some delightful food and drinks to match! Keep reading for a rundown of all the yummy offerings the Stranger Things experience has in store.
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now open
If you live in Marietta, you are no doubt aware that we have needed a fine dining restaurant well, forever. And now, we have it in the Cherokee Chophouse. Cherokee Chophouse is part of the Marietta Family Restaurants Group, owned by renown restauranteur Gus Tselios Yes, this was the old Cherokee Cattle Company, but it has been completely transformed from what is once was.
R&B ‘King’ Jacquees Opens New Spot, ‘The Wine and Tapas Bar’ in Georgia
After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base. The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon...
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Atlanta area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
secretatlanta.co
9 Incomparable Chinese Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
With so many fantastic options for eating out scattered across the ATL and it’s surrounding areas, choosing where to dine can be quite overwhelming. So if you’re in the mood for Chinese food, keep on reading for the ultimate guide to Chinese restaurants across Atlanta. From dope dumplings to innovative contemporary eats, there are so many incredible Chinese restaurants in and around A-Town.
secretatlanta.co
New Bus Stops Promise A Funky Fresh Makeover For Midtown Atlanta
Midtown Atlanta Alliance has dropped the designs for their upcoming bus stop redesign. Bus stops across the neighborhood will get a completely new look inspired by the surrounded nature on offer in the ATL. The proposed design features giant leaf-like installations to provide much-needed shade and shelter while we wait...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
allongeorgia.com
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Marietta with Free Washes
Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened a fifth, brand-new location in Marietta on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2745 Powder Springs Road. To celebrate their grand opening, the newest Marietta location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
Monroe Local News
Loganville Morning Mingle this month is at Great Harvest Bread Company on Friday
Loganville’s Morning Mingle returns to Great Harvest Bread Company at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Great Harvest Bread Company is located 150 Atlanta Hwy #700, Loganville. There is no charge to attend and local business are invited to attend – and bring a friend. If you haven’t eaten at Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville before, it will be worth it to attend if just for the breakfast.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Doctor Strange has a character that is just as special as his name. He is active and agile and loves to curl up and stretch after a long day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta. Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where...
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia
A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
actionnews5.com
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta community is getting ready to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. Besides church services such as the service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, many organizations have come together to put on parades, showcases and more around metro Atlanta.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I am a small dog with a sweet temper and I know I’d be perfect in the home of someone out there!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female red pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
Comments / 0