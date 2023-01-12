Read full article on original website
Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Benzinga
More Trouble For Elon Musk? Twitter Revenue Reportedly Plunges 40% As 'Giant' Interest Payment Deadline Looms
The chatter on Twitter's impact on Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA fundamentals could return following the surfacing of a new rumor. What Happened: Twitter’s revenue has declined 40% year-over-year, Platformer Managing Editor Zoe Schiffer tweeted late Tuesday, terming the revelation as a tiny scoop, without specifying the exact period. Before...
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: Biden to visit flooded California, historic migrant influx
Migrant encounters at the southern border are once again at a new historic-high; new research on freshwater fish may have diners thinking twice before ordering that catfish dinner; and President Biden plans to visit California following deadly flooding. These stories and more highlight the Straight Arrow News afternoon rundown for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: California storms, Mafia boss caught, Starbucks expands in China
A close call at JFK airport; California braces for more flooding and landslides; a Mafia boss is caught after 30 years; and Starbucks plans to expand in China. These stories and more highlight your daily rundown for Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2023. Near collision at JFK airport. New audio from...
Comments / 0