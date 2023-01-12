MADISON – A new year brings new opportunities as Madison Visionary Partners’ is accepting applications for its community impact mini-grant cycle. Designed for nonprofits and organizations that are doing work or wanting to do work in the City of Madison, the total amount awarded in 2023 will be $15,000. Community impact grant applicants can apply for amounts of $500 up to $2,500.

MADISON, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO