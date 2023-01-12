ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Singing River Trail Launch Tank business competition lifts off

MOORESVILLE – Based loosely on the business reality television show “Shark Tank,” and building on the success of last year’s program, Launch2035 is accepting applications for the second annual Singing River Trail Launch Tank. The program is open to entrepreneurs who reside within the eight-county Singing...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Free discussion on OSIRIS-REx mission at Intuitive Planetarium

HUNTSVILLE — The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is partnered with the NASA Planetary Missions Program Office to sponsor a free talk tonight on the OSIRIS-REx mission. The discussion begins at 6 p.m. in the Intuitive Planetarium at the Davidson Center. OSIRIS-REx launched Sept. 8, 2016, from Cape Canaveral...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Interstate Billing Service: The team is the thing

DECATUR — How does a small, niche-driven business of just five people in Decatur grow to an international company and is in 47 states?. “Every success we’ve had is people-centric, team-centric,” said Jason Windham, president of Interstate Billing Services. “It’s years of dedicated and exceptional service to our client base: Vision-focused, mission-driven and business values we live by daily.”
DECATUR, AL
256today.com

Madison group offers community impact grants

MADISON – A new year brings new opportunities as Madison Visionary Partners’ is accepting applications for its community impact mini-grant cycle. Designed for nonprofits and organizations that are doing work or wanting to do work in the City of Madison, the total amount awarded in 2023 will be $15,000. Community impact grant applicants can apply for amounts of $500 up to $2,500.
MADISON, AL
256today.com

Trash Pandas speakers’ bureau talkin’ baseball, other topics

MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are offering the opportunity to hear from some of the individuals that have made the organization a meteoric success. The Trash Pandas Speakers Bureau brings guest and keynote speakers from the team to events throughout the community on a complimentary basis. The...
MADISON, AL

