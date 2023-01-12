ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
Yardbarker

Sizing Up the AL West: Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros are one of, if not the best team on paper entering the 2023 MLB season. Still, games have to be played and none hold more weight over a 162 game season than divisional games. While the Astros are heavily favored in the American League West, it would...
NBC Sports

Correa reveals how his family reacted when Giants deal fell apart

Carlos Correa is revealing behind-the-scene details on what occurred the day his Giants deal fell apart. The sides were set for a Dec. 20 press conference at Oracle Park after reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract. The Giants postponed the introduction, though, after a failed physical, leaving the star shortstop and his entire family -- who were with him in San Francisco -- stunned and filled with emotion.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth

The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Star

The New York Mets announced the passing of a franchise legend on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star who played for the Mets from 1962-1964, passed away at the age of 93, the team confirmed. Thomas was an original Met, as he was part of the franchise's inaugural team in 1962. Fans ...
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision

The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Yardbarker

Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation

Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.

