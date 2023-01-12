Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday
The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon. Thomas, a ...
Yardbarker
Sizing Up the AL West: Texas Rangers
The Houston Astros are one of, if not the best team on paper entering the 2023 MLB season. Still, games have to be played and none hold more weight over a 162 game season than divisional games. While the Astros are heavily favored in the American League West, it would...
Dodgers: New Trade Acquisition May Need Surgery Before Opening Day with LA
Even with the minor issue, the Dodgers seem confident in Rojas’ skills once he gets cleared from procedure.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
NBC Sports
Correa reveals how his family reacted when Giants deal fell apart
Carlos Correa is revealing behind-the-scene details on what occurred the day his Giants deal fell apart. The sides were set for a Dec. 20 press conference at Oracle Park after reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract. The Giants postponed the introduction, though, after a failed physical, leaving the star shortstop and his entire family -- who were with him in San Francisco -- stunned and filled with emotion.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
theScore
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
Breaking: Jaguars Sign Notable Quarterback Following Playoff Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding some quarterback depth just one day after their historic comeback in the AFC's wild card round. Veteran Canadian League football quarterback Nathan Rourke, who set CFL records last season, has announced he will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rourke ...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday
It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life. Carr is relying ...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Star
The New York Mets announced the passing of a franchise legend on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star who played for the Mets from 1962-1964, passed away at the age of 93, the team confirmed. Thomas was an original Met, as he was part of the franchise's inaugural team in 1962. Fans ...
Angels News: Insider Reveals Potential Landing Spot for Shohei Ohtani Next Offseason
MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Mets are likely to be in the bidding for Angels star Shohei Ohtani when he hits free agency next offseason.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Former All-Star Shortstop, Productive Utility Man
It will not be long before the Boston Red Sox are assembled in Fort Myers for spring training, but the team is not quite complete. There are a few players left on Boston's shopping list, including two of the top free-agent position players left on the market. "The Red Sox,...
Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract
Los Angeles signs former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller, to another minor league deal.
Angels Rumors: Halos 'Involved' in Free Agent Catching Market, Says Insider
They could use another catcher ahead of next season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision
The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Yardbarker
Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation
Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
