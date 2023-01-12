Read full article on original website
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
KOKI FOX 23
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: South Tulsa playground burns down
South Tulsa playground burns down A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Brandon Hubbard)
KOKI FOX 23
Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
Suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
KOCO
Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
news9.com
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
KOKI FOX 23
Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
KOKI FOX 23
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
kggfradio.com
Osage County Man Dies in Collision
On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
