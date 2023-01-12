ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
MOUNT JOY, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County

Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two fatal fires break out in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine

Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County

Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WYOMISSING, PA

