Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
WGAL
Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
WGAL
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
Man enters Turkey Hill telling clerk he has been stabbed
One Lancaster gas station clerk’s early morning shift was interrupted when a man ran into the store and told him he had been stabbed. The man ran into the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday explaining he had been stabbed, according to WGAL. The victim suffered...
Tractor trailer bursts into flames after Dauphin County crash; 2 killed
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 4 a.m.: Two people died as a result of a tractor trailer crash on I-83 in Dauphin County on Jan. 16. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi—the driver of the tractor trailer—and a passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger's identity has not been released at this time.
WGAL
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine
Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County
Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
Comments / 0