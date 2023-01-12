ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
ABC Big 2 News

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Mcalester

If you are looking for the hotel full list in the Mcalester metropolis, you have come to the accurate home. I’ve discussed in this post the great hotel full list these are physically located in the Mcalester. Also, a direction link from your home, with Hotline, Website Home data,...
MCALESTER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy