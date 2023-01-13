Read full article on original website
Depeche Mode: Everything To Know About The Legendary Band Featured In ‘The Last Of Us’
Depeche Mode is an English electronic band formed in 1980. The band’s core lineup includes Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and the late Andy Fletcher. Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down’ was used in the first episode of 2023’s ‘The Last Of Us.’. In the...
Mick Fleetwood Shares Beautiful Eulogy For Christine McVie
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered to pay tribute to the late Christine McVie. Christine was a member of the iconic band who passed away in 2022 at the age of 79. She died following a short illness and a hospital stay. Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham were all in attendance to commemorate Christine’s life.
Jim Jones Presses Interviewer Over Max B Question
Jim Jones recently checked an interviewer over questions regarding past rival, Max B. As Jones sat down with DJ Univercity, the Harlemite was asked about the Silver Surfer, with the rapper immediately changing his tone to address the DJ’s question.More from VIBE.comJim Jones Responds To Gunna's "Touchy" RICO Plea DealFrench Montana Claims Max B Will Be Released From Prison In 2023Jim Jones Names His Top Podcasts Of 2022 “I don’t talk about dead people and I don’t talk about people locked up, ya heard?” he asserted. “If I say some sh*t, I wanna be able to say it to your face...
