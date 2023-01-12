Late run lifts No. 6 Indiana over No. 9 Maryland 68-61

Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.

But after Miller's layup tied the game at 50, Indiana (15-1, 4-1) responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.

“This is a veteran basketball team, and you just trust them,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “Trust that they’re going to make the right plays offensively, know what a good shot looks like for us. Certainly they also have to turn around and get stops for us.”

Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6 for 18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and made six of 15 3-point attempts.

“I thought we got some good looks,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “There were uncharacteristic shots that weren’t going down.”

Indiana outscored Maryland 16-7 in the second quarter alone, in part due to a 9-0 run midway through that started with a Parrish 3-pointer. Maryland missed five shots and two free throws in that quarter, shooting 27% from the floor and scoring just 7 points for a season-low.

“The second quarter really hurt us, clearly the run they were able to make,” Frese said. “In conference play, if you have a quarter like that, it’s typically going to get you beat.”

The Terrapins entered the night averaging 80 points per game and were second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting.

The Terps were also second to last in the Big Ten in turnovers, but the Hoosiers’ defense had little problem forcing turnovers. Indiana stole the ball 12 times, led by four steals from Grace Berger and Chloe Moore-McNeil. Parrish added three steals herself before fouling out near the end of the night.

Berger scored 11 points and added 8 assists in her first game back at Assembly Hall after missing time due to a knee injury she suffered in November.

“We talked about Maryland is still Maryland, and the moxie they still travel with,” Moren said. “But this team that is wearing the Hoosiers across their chest, they have some moxie about them as well.”

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins snapped a six-game win streak that included a victory over then-No. 6 UConn.

Indiana: The Hoosiers picked up a big win in a schedule that doesn’t get any easier. Three of their next four games come against ranked opponents, and only their match against No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 26 is at home.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double. Holmes’ post play led the Hoosiers, who outscored Maryland 32-18 in the paint.

TURNING POINT

Berger shined during Indiana’s late run. She found Yarden Garzon in the corner for a 3-pointer, assisted on a layup from Parrish then made a jump shot of her own to put the Hoosiers up 57-50.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns home to play Rutgers on Sunday for the second time in two weeks.

Indiana: Hosts Wisconsin on Sunday in the only matchup of the season between the two schools.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .