The Mane Land

Future Moves Will Determine Success of Pride’s 2023 Draft

Leading up to the 2023 NWSL Draft, the Orlando Pride were ready to use the college allocation process to rebuild their team. The project had begun in earnest last off-season when former Pride general manager Ian Fleming sent several aging veterans away, picking up Allocation Money and draft picks in the process. A deep draft allowed the Pride to have a seemingly excellent night, despite only having two picks in the first two rounds. But only time will tell whether the draft was as good as it seems.
Orlando Pride Re-Sign Defender Celia through 2024

The Orlando Pride announced today that the club has signed defender Celia Jiménez Delgado to a two-year contract that will keep her in purple through the 2024 season. The 27-year-old right back, known more commonly as Celia, is coming off a strong first season with Orlando, claiming a spot in the starting lineup most of the season. Out of contract after the 2022 NWSL season, Celia was one of five players to whom the club offered a new contract.
