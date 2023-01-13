Leading up to the 2023 NWSL Draft, the Orlando Pride were ready to use the college allocation process to rebuild their team. The project had begun in earnest last off-season when former Pride general manager Ian Fleming sent several aging veterans away, picking up Allocation Money and draft picks in the process. A deep draft allowed the Pride to have a seemingly excellent night, despite only having two picks in the first two rounds. But only time will tell whether the draft was as good as it seems.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO