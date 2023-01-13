ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Fans Upset That ‘The View’ Ignored Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Fans of The View were not happy last week. The day after the news broke that Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54, The View did not mention her death on the air. Whoopi Goldberg was not present during the episode and some fans speculated that things would be different if she had been there.
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized: source

Lisa Marie Presley was "transported" to a local hospital Thursday, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globe awards Tuesday night with her mother Priscilla Presley. She was on hand to witness Austin Butler win the Globe for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley in...
New York Post

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters

Graceland, the iconic sprawling estate that once belonged to Elvis Presley, will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters. Lisa Marie, the only child of the rock and roll legend and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after she went into cardiac arrest in her California home. She was 54. The Memphis, Tenn., mansion, which was passed down to the crooner’s daughter following his death in 1977, will benefit Lisa Marie’s daughters Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People on Monday. Lisa Marie shared Riley and her late son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, with Danny Keough....
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Mick Fleetwood Shares Beautiful Eulogy For Christine McVie

Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered to pay tribute to the late Christine McVie. Christine was a member of the iconic band who passed away in 2022 at the age of 79. She died following a short illness and a hospital stay. Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham were all in attendance to commemorate Christine’s life.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Songs by Celine Dion

Celine Dion is one of the most incomparable vocalists of all time. Her decades-long career has produced more timeless hits than most artists dream of. Powerful tracks like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All by Myself” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” are all testaments to Dion’s strength as both a vocalist and a performer.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy