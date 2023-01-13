Read full article on original website
Related
Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?
Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home
Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
Lisa Marie Presley talks about relationship with Elvis (2003)
In a 2003 interview with CNN, Lisa Marie Presley talked about what her relationship was like with her father, Elvis Presley.
Fans Upset That ‘The View’ Ignored Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Fans of The View were not happy last week. The day after the news broke that Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54, The View did not mention her death on the air. Whoopi Goldberg was not present during the episode and some fans speculated that things would be different if she had been there.
Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind a lucrative Graceland — and a complicated financial legacy
In the wake of the death of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, all eyes are on the rock icon's Graceland estate and his other personal effects.
msn.com
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized: source
Lisa Marie Presley was "transported" to a local hospital Thursday, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globe awards Tuesday night with her mother Priscilla Presley. She was on hand to witness Austin Butler win the Globe for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley in...
Elvis Presley’s Graceland Will Remain in Presley Family: Spokesperson Reveals Who Will Run Memphis Estate
Elvis Presley's Graceland home will remain in the Presley family. A spokesperson reveals who will run the Memphis estate moving forward.
Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only child and a singer in her own right, dies
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to...
smithmountainlake.com
Lisa Marie Presley honored in Las Vegas, where she worked to preserve father’s legacy
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
Elvis Presley’s Graceland will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters
Graceland, the iconic sprawling estate that once belonged to Elvis Presley, will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters. Lisa Marie, the only child of the rock and roll legend and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after she went into cardiac arrest in her California home. She was 54. The Memphis, Tenn., mansion, which was passed down to the crooner’s daughter following his death in 1977, will benefit Lisa Marie’s daughters Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People on Monday. Lisa Marie shared Riley and her late son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, with Danny Keough....
Mick Fleetwood Shares Beautiful Eulogy For Christine McVie
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered to pay tribute to the late Christine McVie. Christine was a member of the iconic band who passed away in 2022 at the age of 79. She died following a short illness and a hospital stay. Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham were all in attendance to commemorate Christine’s life.
Top 10 Songs by Celine Dion
Celine Dion is one of the most incomparable vocalists of all time. Her decades-long career has produced more timeless hits than most artists dream of. Powerful tracks like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All by Myself” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” are all testaments to Dion’s strength as both a vocalist and a performer.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0