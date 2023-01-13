Graceland, the iconic sprawling estate that once belonged to Elvis Presley, will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters. Lisa Marie, the only child of the rock and roll legend and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after she went into cardiac arrest in her California home. She was 54. The Memphis, Tenn., mansion, which was passed down to the crooner’s daughter following his death in 1977, will benefit Lisa Marie’s daughters Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People on Monday. Lisa Marie shared Riley and her late son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, with Danny Keough....

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO